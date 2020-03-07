EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Pabi Moloi. Picture: Supplied
Actress Pabi Moloi on drunk driving charge: 'I am truly sorry'

South African television presenter, actress and radio DJ Pabi Moloi has admitted in a Twitter post that she was arrested for drinking and driving. The incident took place on Thursday night.

Although Moloi did not go into much detail, she did say that she had a few drinks and decided to drive herself home. 

"I'm truly gutted about this. I had an incident this week that I want to step up and take responsibility for," the former "One Gospel" presenter said.

It seems that the arrest must have come as shock for her, but the 36-year-old did admit that she's ready to take responsibility for her actions.

Fans and Twitter users were in a giving mood and chose to play their empathetic side.

 Who are we to judge you?




Others were not too forgiving and relayed their own experience of being victims of drunk drivers.



Some tweeps even suggested the only reason Moloi chose to come clean was for damage control reasons.



