Actress Pabi Moloi on drunk driving charge: 'I am truly sorry'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

South African television presenter, actress and radio DJ Pabi Moloi has admitted in a Twitter post that she was arrested for drinking and driving. The incident took place on Thursday night. Although Moloi did not go into much detail, she did say that she had a few drinks and decided to drive herself home. "I'm truly gutted about this. I had an incident this week that I want to step up and take responsibility for," the former "One Gospel" presenter said.

It seems that the arrest must have come as shock for her, but the 36-year-old did admit that she's ready to take responsibility for her actions.

Fans and Twitter users were in a giving mood and chose to play their empathetic side.

Who are we to judge you?

— My name is so simple and yet so meaningful (@Iam_SisaGeneral) March 7, 2020





After every storm, a rainbow appears. Don't forget that — Mpho_Black Superman (@MphoMoeti7) March 7, 2020





Forgive yourself too babe. Mistakes happen — Future Hendrixxx (@Pam_News) March 7, 2020





Others were not too forgiving and relayed their own experience of being victims of drunk drivers.

Most of the people sympathizing with you have done the same some time in their life. I’m sorry .... I can’t say the same for me. I’ve never touched a drop of alcohol in my life and I lost a close friend to a drunken driver so I’m not as forgiving. — Doc Hassim (@JoeSoap88) March 7, 2020





Go nale di uber le di bolt I won’t lie I’m actually really disappointed; won’t act like I’m forgiving nope. — Kekana Mapula (@BMKekana) March 7, 2020





Some tweeps even suggested the only reason Moloi chose to come clean was for damage control reasons.

Newspapers have probably been tipped off — Siphelele Buthelezi (@SpheleleB) March 7, 2020





Nah she doesn't want us to hear it from Sunday Times. It's damage control — Thugnificent. (@Otis_Jenkins1) March 7, 2020



