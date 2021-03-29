Afrikaans singer Jay du Plessis uses f-slur in argument over masculinity

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local Afrikaans Jay du Plessis has landed in hot water after he decided to weigh-in on the fashion industry moving away from gender norms. Over the weekend, Twitter user @DaanBarnard decided to give his opinion on the current state of the fashion industry and said: “This is called ’fashion’ in the 21st-century. “If there were a time machine I wouldn’t even think twice to go and live in the ’50s. “This place is whacked and I have a suspicion it will only get worse.” The “Afrikaans Is Groot Temalied” singer decided to weigh in on the matter and said: “Disturbing, to say the least. At least I’m raising my 4 boys Afrikaans.

“They are more manly as children than these ’men’ Woke = broke.“

Disturbing to say the least. At least I’m raising my 4 boys Afrikaans. They are more manly as children than these “men” Woke = broke https://t.co/G8sIw2oyCk — JAY (@Jay_du_Plessis) March 25, 2021

Tweeps quickly pointed out that Du Plessis was a part of a boy band, Eden, where he dressed in what would be considered as being more feminine for the time.

jay critiquing fashion like he didn't dress like this for most of his career 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/K8De4Y69Yk pic.twitter.com/4cllBapCF2 — 𝓢 𝓾 𝓷 𝓼 🕊 (@sunellmari) March 28, 2021

So... looking at some of the responses here, this guy used to be an Afrikaans pop star. Where fashion goes to die in SA. And now he looks like a secretly bankrupt suburbanite trying to be right wing to get that Gareth Cliff money. https://t.co/AERVMq7Gg2 — i like bears and pokémon. (@DreamerDexter) March 29, 2021

so you’re raising your boys to be bigots??? https://t.co/DpUcINLxFq — fleg fectry (@unskinnycherry) March 29, 2021

Toxic masculinity is strong with this one https://t.co/VA7Gb23urB — Ryan (@swimmer_ryry) March 29, 2021

Twitter user @fagtanica also pointed this out and said: “You were literally the most feminine member of a boy band.”

You were literally the most feminine member of a boy band. https://t.co/3Mt17pLUx5 — Jody (@fagtanica) March 28, 2021

To which du Plessis replied: “You’re completely out of touch radical f*gg*t. Go play”.

You’re completely out of touch radical faggot. Go play. 😉 — JAY (@Jay_du_Plessis) March 28, 2021

Du Plessis got called out by another user for using the f-slur since he is not a part of the LGBTQI+ community and said:

“Sorry, where is this 'radical f*gg*t' coming from? Why is this being said? Am I missing something or is this 100% a slur that people are just ignoring?”

Sorry, where is this 'radical faggot' coming from? Why is this being said? Am I missing something or is this 100% a slur that people are just ignoring? — Burgirl (@heeelize) March 29, 2021

Over the weekend, American rapper Lil Nas X ruffled feathers with his new single “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” for the imagery used in the music video, with many Christians condemning it.

In the video, Lil Nas X is in various costumes, sliding down a stripper pole to hell and gives Satan a lap dance.

“MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” currently has over 31 million views on YouTube and has received a positive reaction from the queer community and his fans.