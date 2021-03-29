EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Jay du Plessis. Picture: Instagram
Jay du Plessis. Picture: Instagram

Afrikaans singer Jay du Plessis uses f-slur in argument over masculinity

By Jamal Grootboom Time of article published 59m ago

Share this article:

Local Afrikaans Jay du Plessis has landed in hot water after he decided to weigh-in on the fashion industry moving away from gender norms.

Over the weekend, Twitter user @DaanBarnard decided to give his opinion on the current state of the fashion industry and said: “This is called ’fashion’ in the 21st-century.

“If there were a time machine I wouldn’t even think twice to go and live in the ’50s.

“This place is whacked and I have a suspicion it will only get worse.”

The “Afrikaans Is Groot Temalied” singer decided to weigh in on the matter and said: “Disturbing, to say the least. At least I’m raising my 4 boys Afrikaans.

“They are more manly as children than these ’men’ Woke = broke.“

Tweeps quickly pointed out that Du Plessis was a part of a boy band, Eden, where he dressed in what would be considered as being more feminine for the time.

Twitter user @fagtanica also pointed this out and said: “You were literally the most feminine member of a boy band.”

To which du Plessis replied: “You’re completely out of touch radical f*gg*t. Go play”.

Du Plessis got called out by another user for using the f-slur since he is not a part of the LGBTQI+ community and said:

“Sorry, where is this 'radical f*gg*t' coming from? Why is this being said? Am I missing something or is this 100% a slur that people are just ignoring?”

Over the weekend, American rapper Lil Nas X ruffled feathers with his new single “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” for the imagery used in the music video, with many Christians condemning it.

In the video, Lil Nas X is in various costumes, sliding down a stripper pole to hell and gives Satan a lap dance.

“MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” currently has over 31 million views on YouTube and has received a positive reaction from the queer community and his fans.

Share this article:

Related Articles