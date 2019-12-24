Celebrity couple Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa have called it quits on the eve of Christmas. Picture: @mthethwa_ntando/Instagram

Celebrity couple Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa have called it quits on the eve of Christmas. The Idol's season 8 winner married the former Miss South Africa 2016 in a colourful traditional wedding in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga in February 2017. The couple share a 10-month-old baby boy together.

In an official statement in her Instagram account and which is currently trending on Twitter, Ntando said that she and Khaya had in-depth discussions about their marriage and about their young family challenges. On Sunday (December 22) they met with their families to inform them of their decision to file for a divorce.

Ntando said that while her mother and the rest of the Kunene family was disappointed with the divorce decision, they appreciated that she represented herself well at the Mthethwa's in a way they raised and expected from her.

The statement continues to say that Ntando and the baby have moved out of the marital home and will return to Mpumalanga.