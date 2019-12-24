Celebrity couple Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa have called it quits on the eve of Christmas. Picture: @mthethwa_ntando/Instagram

Celebrity couple Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa have called it quits on the eve of Christmas. 

The Idol's season 8 winner married the former Miss South Africa 2016 in a colourful traditional wedding in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga in February 2017. The couple share a 10-month-old baby boy together. 

In an official statement in her Instagram account and which is currently trending on Twitter, Ntando said that she and Khaya had in-depth discussions about their marriage and about their young family challenges. On Sunday (December 22) they met with their families to inform them of their decision to file for a divorce. 

Ntando said that while her mother and the rest of the Kunene family was disappointed with the divorce decision, they appreciated that she represented herself well at the Mthethwa's in a way they raised and expected from her. 

The statement continues to say that Ntando and the baby have moved out of the marital home and will return to Mpumalanga. 

Ntando says she will have custody of their son but Khaya will have unrestricted access so that he can play a fatherly role as they co-parent. She has also stated that she will not be asking for child maintenance, because she strongly believes that no court should have to force a parent to help raise his or her child. 

The couple say they will not be commenting on the divorce, marriage or family and asked for fans to respect their privacy. 

Fans of the celebrity couple are devastated upon hearing the news. 