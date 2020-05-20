EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Sizwe Dhlomo and AKA. Picture: Instagram
Sizwe Dhlomo and AKA. Picture: Instagram

AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo saga continues

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 52m ago

Share this article:

Rapper, AKA and "Newzroom Afrika" host, Sizwe Dhlomo are still at each other's throats. 

Their back and forth beef on Twitter, which has been going on since Sunday carried on until the early hours on Wednesday. 

It all started when Sizwe took a jab at AKA for being a "awful business person" after his Reebok meltdown last week. 

In AKA's most recent tweets about the twar, he claps back at Dhlomo who said that he will "f**k" AKA up "for free".  

The "Fela In Versace" rapper took up Sizwe's challenge to be beaten up by responding to Dhlomo saying, "anytime anywhere" and that he is "finished".  

The "Jika" hitmaker carried on mocking Dhlomo saying "Your grandfather is what rhymes with ... Da Vinci" and "I’m the highest level in the game. You a dinosaur. @SizweDhlomo... from henceforth ... I will address you as old McDonald had a farm. Hee hi bootleg jean hi ho", AKA tweeted. 

He also added Cassper Nyovest in his rant by posting "Abuthi Bootleg and Abuthi Fill Up sitting in a (tree) K- I -S -S -I- N - G .....". 

Tweeps were beside themselves and did not get much sleep with all the noise happening on AKA's Twitter page. 

Here's what they had to say:

Following this, all that Sizwe had to say was "Okay". We'll have to wait and see what happens next on the ongoing saga between them.
AKA

Share this article:

Related Articles