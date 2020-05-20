AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo saga continues

Rapper, AKA and "Newzroom Afrika" host, Sizwe Dhlomo are still at each other's throats. Their back and forth beef on Twitter, which has been going on since Sunday carried on until the early hours on Wednesday. It all started when Sizwe took a jab at AKA for being a "awful business person" after his Reebok meltdown last week. In AKA's most recent tweets about the twar, he claps back at Dhlomo who said that he will "f**k" AKA up "for free". The "Fela In Versace" rapper took up Sizwe's challenge to be beaten up by responding to Dhlomo saying, "anytime anywhere" and that he is "finished".

The "Jika" hitmaker carried on mocking Dhlomo saying "Your grandfather is what rhymes with ... Da Vinci" and "I’m the highest level in the game. You a dinosaur. @SizweDhlomo... from henceforth ... I will address you as old McDonald had a farm. Hee hi bootleg jean hi ho", AKA tweeted.

Your grandfather is what rhymes with . Da Vinci @SizweDhlomo 🤑 — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 19, 2020

I’m the highest level in the game. You a dinosaur. @SizweDhlomo . from henceforth ... I will address you as old McDonald had a farm. Hee hi bootleg jean hi ho. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 19, 2020

He also added Cassper Nyovest in his rant by posting "Abuthi Bootleg and Abuthi Fill Up sitting in a (tree) K- I -S -S -I- N - G .....".

Abuthi Bootleg and Abuthi Fill Up sitting in a 🌲K- I -S -S -I- N - G ..... 🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵 — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 20, 2020

Tweeps were beside themselves and did not get much sleep with all the noise happening on AKA's Twitter page.

Here's what they had to say:

He is just starting things just so he trends and he can get everyones attention with his new chanell or whatever he's doing...He always does such things when he's about to drop an album.or something — K (@KoketsoProdigy) May 20, 2020

Can you see where is this this heading to?. Kiernan wants to drag Sizwe's parents so he can insult them. That's what he does best, so predictable! pic.twitter.com/1xRWBi3YME — 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐤𝐨 𝐃𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐳💭 (@IamDeBrainz) May 20, 2020

AKA ema nyana hle😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 dude do you know the amount of defending we are going to have to do on your behalf in the morning?😭😭 ware blayisa — MPHO 🌻 (@IG_Dash_Kaay) May 20, 2020

OKAY! — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 20, 2020

Following this, all that Sizwe had to say was "Okay".We'll have to wait and see what happens next on the ongoing saga between them.