AKA apologises to Thando after saying Anele Tembe is ’none of your business’ in interview

Local rapper AKA has issued an apology to Thando Thabethe following a recent interview where things got heated after the radio host mentioned Anele Tembe. During a live interview, things took a left turn when Thando asked AKA questions regarding his late fiancée, who died earlier this year.

It all happened on Thabooty’s 947 show when she had AKA and musician Costa Titch as guests. He asked the rapper to address “the elephant in the room”, referring to developments surrounding Anele’s case and any information AKA may have about it. “We have to speak about the elephant in the room. You had a sit-down with one of our own, Thembekile Mrototo, and a lot of people felt like you said nothing in the interview,” she said.

The “Don’t Forget To Pray” hitmaker’s body language immediately changed as he got defensive. AKA replied, “So?”, before telling Thando he did not want to talk about it. “Do you feel a need to say anything about the incident?” asked Thando, to which AKA responded by telling her that it is not an incident to him, but his reality.

“You wanna call it an incident. This is my life, bro. To you it’s an incident,” he said. Thando continued to question him and said: “Is it something you are never going to answer?” AKA replied: “It’s none of your business. It’s nobody’s business but my own. It is something I am living with in my life. It’s none of your business.”

At the end of the interview, Thando gave AKA the middle finger before high-fiving it out and laughing it off. super awkward question, AKA was clearly not expecting it...Thando ☠ pic.twitter.com/I4muvuS72v — Peché Africa🇿🇦 (@PecheAfrica) September 13, 2021 Taking to Instagram on Tuesday with a picture of them, the “Super Soft” rapper apologised for his behaviour on air and said that she has always been in his corner. The caption reads: “I’ve been seeing a lot of whoo ha on social media about our interview on Friday.

“For the record I just wanna say that @thando_thabethe has always been in my corner from the start, even through everything that has happened this year. “It’s unfortunate that I felt triggered by the way she asked her questions and I could have handled it better, after all she’s just doing her job and all that. “We have nothing but L🥰VE for each other and when I’m ready I’ll be back chopping it up with her as always.