AKA clinches victory in 'The Braai Show' ownership battle

Rapper AKA has won his arbitration battle with Makhuducom Media over ownership of “The Braai Show”. The award-winning rapper took to his social media platforms to announce that his legal battle with Makhuducom has come to an end, with him clinching victory.

AKA has been in a legal battle for his 50% share of copyrights to "The Braai Show", which was produced for SABC 1. In a bid to enforce his rights arising out of the partnership agreement concluded by the parties, AKA took Makhudu Com Media to the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA). Special thanks to Molai Attorneys & my counsel, Adv. Tshidiso Ramogale … & thank you to the Megacy as always. Let this serve as a warning to ANYBODY in the entertainment industry, individual, production company or broadcaster, who seeks to steal our ideas. Get those coins ready. pic.twitter.com/Ogr7fYGZth — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 14, 2022 MakhuduCom Media and AKA had entered into a partnership to produce content for AKA TV. Both parties agreed that the entire copyright and other rights would be jointly vested in the parties.

Last year, the SABC wanted another season and AKA was consulted and on board, but due to personal reasons he was unable to continue with his hosting duties. Cake Media then approached Cassper to do the show. AKA pursued legal action late last year seeking his 50% entitlement as joint owner which includes proceeds from the channel and sponsorships, brand or otherwise. The move came after he was cut out of proceedings for the second season of The Braai Show.

In the arbitration proceedings Makhuducom had been found to have been in breach of their partnership agreement, which has been deemed valid. "The defendant is forthwith interdicted from breaching the partnership agreement between the parties," read court papers. "The claimant is entitled to benefit equally with the defendant with respect to proven profits realised in the exploitation of the jointly-owned copyright.

