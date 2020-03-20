AKA faces backlash for calling Cassper Nyovest a ‘moffie’
Nyt nyt. Tag his bitch ass all day ... tell him to sign and stop being a moffie.— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020
Dear @akaworldwide the Word “Moffie” is Homophobic. pic.twitter.com/1mNuSkOTHV— ANGELFACE ☁️ (@vocalAngel101) March 19, 2020
AKA: “moffie”— Sirr Raj (@sirr_raj) March 19, 2020
The gays and our allies: pic.twitter.com/RF3Ig2Mese
The moment someone uses the word “Moffie” YOU’RE CANCELLED— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 19, 2020
AKA literally called Cassper a moffie. That proves his ignorance of how harmful and hurtful the term is. You really don't have to be gay to understand how hurtful and homophobic that term is. It carries a hurtful, traumatic and ugly history for most gay people. It's WRONG.— Ketso🌼 (@Ketso28) March 19, 2020
The use of this word is unacceptable.— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) March 19, 2020
For those who don't know what "moffie" means. It is a derogatory term used by coloured people to insult/belittle homosexual men. https://t.co/iwWBIBNFCJ
"Moffie" As a gay individual. I did nothing but to support you and your music. You are cancelled for this. You couldn't wait for an opportunity to be homophobic. I hope Cassper really don't sign those papers, ignores you & that will be his WIN. At least he's humble & respectful. https://t.co/Dqashq0nLs— Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) March 19, 2020
Queer men will always be collateral damage for patriarchal ego matches. Nobody will bat an eyelid at the use of "moffie" here even though it's taunted us all our lives. I hope you two actually fight each other to death so we can rid ourselves of this pageantry for good. https://t.co/121XQCYrfN— Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) March 20, 2020
‘Moffie’ is a derogatory term used to belittle and dehumanize gay people.— Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) March 19, 2020
There is no buts about it. Period.
Anyone who uses it towards another person, does so knowing exactly what connotation it holds!
AKA knew what he was doing.
"Moffie" is a derogatory term used to shame gay people, if you can't comprehend that, you don't align with who I am and what I stand for.— • Lee Whyte • (@Lee_WhyteO2) March 19, 2020