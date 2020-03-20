AKA faces backlash for calling Cassper Nyovest a ‘moffie’





On Thursday, the "All Eyes On Me" rapper went on a Twitter tirade against his arch-rival Cassper for not signing a contract for a boxing match that was set to take place in September.





In his tweets, Supa Mega decided to attack Mufasa on several fronts, and while being disrespectful to the "Move For Me" hitmaker's parents received a lot of attention, it was his use of 'moffie' as a slur that didn't sit well with tweeps and the LGBTQI+ community.

