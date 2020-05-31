AKA faces backlash for telling African Americans to 'come home'
People of ALL colors burning down black owned businesses in Atlanta ... when asked why, they reply ... Black Lives Matter. I’m hella confused.— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020
African Americans ... come home. Simple as that.— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020
Are LQBTQ invited? If not keep it. https://t.co/GGrpZuGSM3— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 30, 2020
It's sad that you don't see the purpose of this. How else are black people going to be heard? You think racism will end by black people leaving a country they're born in and leaving it for whites only? That would only make white supremacy more powerful. U know better.— Omertà (@handsomeasskidd) May 30, 2020
The USA is their home, they have been there for 400 years. As James Baldwin says, they set at Jameson before economic immigrants from Europe joined them. This view promotes white supremacy views that America belongs to white.— T Matsilele-Chauke, Ph.D. (@trustmatsilele) May 30, 2020
No. America is their home. They every right to live in America like every white American. Their ancestors toiled that land as slaves giving them a legitimate reason to claim it. America is because of what their African ancestors did for it. They should fight until they belong.— 🇿🇦Llysa🇿🇦 (@LlysaMelanin) May 30, 2020
To a xenophobic South Africa? Where fellow blacks are killed without justification or recuse to due process?— DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) May 30, 2020
Genius. Ended racism 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/mYhf1Cm0Dt— Mogwanti (@OratileMogoje) May 30, 2020
But Nigerians should leave South Africa? https://t.co/8vn4ok33S4— Maduabuchi (@someboidy) May 30, 2020
As someone who has fanned the flames of xenophobia to benefit himself I'm surprised AKA thinks SA can be a safe home for any foreign black people.— Neo (@Neo_url) May 30, 2020