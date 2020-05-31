EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA. Picture: Instagram

AKA faces backlash for telling African Americans to 'come home'

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Local rapper AKA seems to have put his foot in his mouth again after he weighed in on the riots and protests currently happening in the US.

Over the weekend, sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Americans have taken to the streets to protest police brutality against African American citizens. 

Many celebrities have spoken out against racism, white supremacy and given their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The "Fela In Versace" rapper decided to throw in his two cents and kicked off his analysis of the situation and said: "People of ALL colors burning down black owned businesses in Atlanta ... when asked why, they reply ... Black Lives Matter. I’m hella confused."

Following this Supa Mega decided to say that "African Americans" need to "come home" to Africa. 

Tweeps we're not impressed with his comments with many users pointing out the racism doesn't stop in America, even citing his comments about xenophobia last year. 

