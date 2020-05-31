AKA faces backlash for telling African Americans to 'come home'

Over the weekend, sparked by the murder of George Floyd, Americans have taken to the streets to protest police brutality against African American citizens.

Many celebrities have spoken out against racism, white supremacy and given their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Local rapper AKA seems to have put his foot in his mouth again after he weighed in on the riots and protests currently happening in the US.





The "Fela In Versace" rapper decided to throw in his two cents and kicked off his analysis of the situation and said: "People of ALL colors burning down black owned businesses in Atlanta ... when asked why, they reply ... Black Lives Matter. I’m hella confused."

People of ALL colors burning down black owned businesses in Atlanta ... when asked why, they reply ... Black Lives Matter. I’m hella confused. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020

Following this Supa Mega decided to say that "African Americans" need to "come home" to Africa.

African Americans ... come home. Simple as that. — AKA (@akaworldwide) May 30, 2020

Tweeps we're not impressed with his comments with many users pointing out the racism doesn't stop in America, even citing his comments about xenophobia last year.





Are LQBTQ invited? If not keep it. https://t.co/GGrpZuGSM3 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 30, 2020

It's sad that you don't see the purpose of this. How else are black people going to be heard? You think racism will end by black people leaving a country they're born in and leaving it for whites only? That would only make white supremacy more powerful. U know better. — Omertà (@handsomeasskidd) May 30, 2020

The USA is their home, they have been there for 400 years. As James Baldwin says, they set at Jameson before economic immigrants from Europe joined them. This view promotes white supremacy views that America belongs to white. — T Matsilele-Chauke, Ph.D. (@trustmatsilele) May 30, 2020

No. America is their home. They every right to live in America like every white American. Their ancestors toiled that land as slaves giving them a legitimate reason to claim it. America is because of what their African ancestors did for it. They should fight until they belong. — 🇿🇦Llysa🇿🇦 (@LlysaMelanin) May 30, 2020

To a xenophobic South Africa? Where fellow blacks are killed without justification or recuse to due process? — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) May 30, 2020

But Nigerians should leave South Africa? https://t.co/8vn4ok33S4 — Maduabuchi (@someboidy) May 30, 2020