AKA: 'Find yourself a lekker 21-year-old'
Local rapper AKA is clearly living for his new younger girlfriend and told everyone they should find themselves one too.
The 32-year-old "Fela In Versace" hitmaker's new relationship seems to have put him in high spirits and he's told his followers to also date a 21-year-old since it's lekker.
Taking to Twitter he boasted about his new girlfriend, Nelli Tembe's age and said: "Find yourself a lekker 21 year old my broer. Trust me (sic)".
Find yourself a lekker 21 year old my broer. Trust me🥰— AKA (@akaworldwide) March 8, 2020
Tweeps had a wide range of reactions to his statement with some telling him that "feminist Twitter" will come for him, others agreeing with him and some not being a fan of dating someone with a huge age gap.
Feminists and the over 21 year olds are triggered 😂😂😂— Real_Negro💯 (@SthiboThabo2) March 8, 2020
Feminists and Sbwlists are coming for my fave 😂😂😂— BHOVARESS 👑 (@RubuThulisa) March 8, 2020
You still have a lot of growing up to do man...— PhistoMshini (@phisto_mshini) March 8, 2020
For once I agree with you. pic.twitter.com/pMU71vMj8x— Fisokuhle Zwane (@PhysohMadness) March 8, 2020
The crowd surfing might have caused some damage. You need to get your head checked. pic.twitter.com/ihXFj940n2— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) March 8, 2020
This year Wena you need to go to initiation school maybe you will come back a man. pic.twitter.com/IW0rSWgsfk— 2019AFRICA (@2019AFRICA) March 8, 2020
Says a father with a daughter— Birthday Month🌈 (@rubyjax__) March 8, 2020
This is funny till Kairo turns 21 and they find her— Mthobisi Mkhize (@Mthobysy) March 8, 2020
However, AKA seems to be unbothered about what people think about his new relationship and over the weekend posted a video on his Instagram Stories of him making out with his 21-year-old girlfriend.