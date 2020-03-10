EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA. Picture: Instagram

AKA: 'Find yourself a lekker 21-year-old'

Local rapper AKA is clearly living for his new younger girlfriend and told everyone they should find themselves one too. 

The 32-year-old "Fela In Versace" hitmaker's new relationship seems to have put him in high spirits and he's told his followers to also date a 21-year-old since it's lekker. 

Taking to Twitter he boasted about his new girlfriend, Nelli Tembe's age and said: "Find yourself a lekker 21 year old my broer. Trust me (sic)".

Tweeps had a wide range of reactions to his statement with some telling him that "feminist Twitter" will come for him, others agreeing with him and some not being a fan of dating someone with a huge age gap. 

However, AKA seems to be unbothered about what people think about his new relationship and over the weekend posted a video on his Instagram Stories of him making out with his 21-year-old girlfriend. 
AKA and Nelli Tembe. Video: Instagram Stories
