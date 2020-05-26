AKA loves how 'private' his 21-year-old girlfriend Nelli Tembe is

Rapper AKA has let fans know that he is enjoying every moment of dating a woman who isn't a celebrity for the first time in more than a decade.

He also made it clear to fans who had hoped for his latest girlfriend to be the love interest in one of his music videos, that it won't happen, because she ss incredibly private.

After realising one of AKA's latest tracks might be a dedication to Nelli Tembe, who he started seeing earlier this year, fans had a burning question they had to get off their chests.

AKA usually always raps about the women in his life and the rapper has even had his girlfriends as the leading ladies in his music videos before. Remember when Bonang Matheba came through dripping in The World Is Yours video which was shot in Phuket?

So AKA's fans wanted to know if he would have his current girlfriend make an appearance in the music video for "Cross My Heart".