AKA loves how 'private' his 21-year-old girlfriend Nelli Tembe is
Rapper AKA has let fans know that he is enjoying every moment of dating a woman who isn't a celebrity for the first time in more than a decade.
He also made it clear to fans who had hoped for his latest girlfriend to be the love interest in one of his music videos, that it won't happen, because she ss incredibly private.
After realising one of AKA's latest tracks might be a dedication to Nelli Tembe, who he started seeing earlier this year, fans had a burning question they had to get off their chests.
AKA usually always raps about the women in his life and the rapper has even had his girlfriends as the leading ladies in his music videos before. Remember when Bonang Matheba came through dripping in The World Is Yours video which was shot in Phuket?
So AKA's fans wanted to know if he would have his current girlfriend make an appearance in the music video for "Cross My Heart".
"Not a chance. She’s very private. First non-celebrity I’ve dated since uhm 2008," AKA said.
Fans can't be blamed for thinking AKA's girl would make an appearance in his work, considering how much he's been showing her off on social media, even though he claims she is private.
The "Fela In Versace" hitmaker is clearly a man in love. His lyrics say as much.
"I've been thinking 'bout you every twenty-one days/ It's kinda ironic twenty-one is your age/ I needed somebody who can give me my space" his lyrics go on "Cross My Heart".
