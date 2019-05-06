AKA and DJ Zinhle

It would seem that Twitter and Instagram detectives can finally stop speculating as the "Fela in Versace" just made his relationship with DJ Zinhle Instagram official. After months of speculation that former couple AKA and DJ Zinhle could be back together, social media investigators seem to have finally got the final piece to the puzzle.

The rapper posted a cute image with Zinhle sitting on his lap, with the caption, "opposite attracts".

Many took to the comment section to write congratulatory messages, while others took a jab at AKA and warned him not “break her heart again.”

Everyone loves a happy ending including celebrities, and media personality and vlogger, Lasizwe did not shy away from celebrating the couple. "My favourite couple! Honestly to Godly," he commented.

For months fans have taken upon themselves to find clues that prove that the couple, who share a daughter, found their way to each other’s arms again following AKA and Bonang Matheba’s break up in December 2017.

The couple have been spotted together on several occasions over the past few months and rumours of a rekindled romance have been brewing ever since AKA broke up with Bonang over a year ago.

Zinhle and AKA broke up in 2015 after news broke that the "All Eyes On Me" hitmaker was fooling around with Matheba.