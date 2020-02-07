South African rapper AKA is most arguably one of the country's most influential music artists.
Recently, during a live interview with local YouTuber Helen Herimbi on her i(m)bali series, the "Supa Mega" opened up on his stardom, growing up in Cape Town and Joburg, and his love life.
Here's some interesting facts we've learnt about him:
His first attempt at rap didn't go down a hit
"Oh my God, my first rap was so wack. I wrote my first rhyme in the year 2000. There was an album called 'The Listener's Digest'. We studied all of that music. When I figured out that it was something that I could do, it gave me an outlet to be like a superhero. And that's the power of hip-hop."