AKA on how Zinhle romance started: 'She slid into my DMs'









AKA ad DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram South African rapper AKA is most arguably one of the country's most influential music artists. Recently, during a live interview with local YouTuber Helen Herimbi on her i(m)bali series, the "Supa Mega" opened up on his stardom, growing up in Cape Town and Joburg, and his love life. Here's some interesting facts we've learnt about him: His first attempt at rap didn't go down a hit "Oh my God, my first rap was so wack. I wrote my first rhyme in the year 2000. There was an album called 'The Listener's Digest'. We studied all of that music. When I figured out that it was something that I could do, it gave me an outlet to be like a superhero. And that's the power of hip-hop."

On opening for Kanye West

"It was a really cool experience. It was my first time performing on like a big stage. You know, when you perform at the Dome? When you fill up the Dome?" [laughs]

On how he hooked up with DJ Zinhle in Botswana

"So we were booked at the same gig, but she slid in my DMs. And I'm talking about sliding into my Twitter DMs - that's how way back in the day this is. I met this hon at a gig, and ya."

When Herimbi prompted him about the contents of the DM, he coyly responds: "She was talking some rubbish about 'oooh, I wanna do a song with you'. And we got booked for this gig, and I was so excited that she was booked as well. Cause I was like 'ahhh, yes!'"

"But she didn't let me hit it on the first day, though."

Watch the full interview below: