AKA pokes fun at his crowd surfing gone wrong moment

Local rapper AKA has taken his accidental fall in his stride following the video of his crowd surfing attempt going viral. In case you missed it, the "Fela In Versace" rapper was performing in Rustenburg, North West, over the weekend and when he attempted to do a crowd surf, it didn't go as planned. AKA ended up falling on the ground and continued to perform on the ground and tried to block the videos of him appearing to tear up.

However, it seems that the rapper found the video as funny as the rest of the Twitterverse and said: "Just watched that video properly. That sh*t low key hilarious. TF was I thinking?!"

Just watched that video properly. That shit low key hilarious. TF was I thinking?! 😂😂😂😂 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 2, 2020

The "Touch My Blood" hitmaker also revealed that he did try to crowd surf for a second time, and the audience did catch him.

But we did catch you the second time 😂😂😂😂 — Kulz (@u_okelulukn) March 2, 2020

To be fair I got back on stage and did it again. This time they caught me and everyone was happy and stuff. 😁 https://t.co/HX4zRKlT58 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 2, 2020

AKA has also been making news headlines for his recent breakup from DJ Zinhle and his new romance with Nelli Tembe.

During the Valentine's Day weekend AKA and Tembe jetted down to Cape Town and spent time together at the V&A Waterfront.