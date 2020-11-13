AKA postpones 'Bhovamania' one night only show

Local rapper AKA's “Bhovamania Full Catalog One Night Only Never Been Done Before” show has been postponed to next month. This comes after the rapper released a statement saying the concert had been postponed due to "incredible demand" which means appropriate Covid-19 safety regulations needed to be followed. The show was supposed to take place at Zone 6 in Diepkloof, Soweto on Friday night, but has been pushed back to December 4. The event's organisers said the high demand "led to some re-evaluation of the operation and numbers within legal parameters". The organisers said it was a difficult decision to postpone the show, but one that needed to be made.

"While we know this is disappointing, we hope you understand this is a necessary step to help keep each other safe in these unprecedented times".

AKA said it was "sad news", but said the event would "be back".

Earlier this week, the “Casino” rapper explained the inspiration behind “Bhovamania” and why he labelled it an EP while he appeared on “The Ebro Show” with Ebro Darden.

“I’m calling it an EP even though it’s album-length, because it’s all centred around a concept, an aesthetic, and it’s the first time I’ve done it this way.”

AKA also talked about the ongoing issues with regards to police brutality on the African continent and said: “We are all bound as Africans.

“That’s intrinsic in all Africans, is to see when your brother or sister is being oppressed, you use your voice and your platform.

“Even in South Africa, we have our own police brutality. You can link all African people together with those types of experiences.”