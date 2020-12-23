AKA responds to claims he did not pay videographer for his work

Rapper AKA had to do damage control on social media after he was accused of not paying a service provider. The new club Cuba Lounge BLK part-owner had to deal with business woes in full view of Twitter users when a service provider called him out for allegedly not paying for his services. The award-winning hitmaker had to post receipts and invoices on the timeline when a videographer going by the name @Supermandla tagged him and demanded payment for his work. The user claimed that AKA had used a video he shot and put together to advertise his club, but when it was time to pay, AKA allegedly delegated the responsibility. That led him to take to AKA's TL to ask for his money. AKA was not having it and took it as an attack on his brand as a public figure and explained he wasn't going to pay him because he wasn't the one who hired him.

The “Fela in Versace” hitmaker implied that the person who had hired the videographer “drank” the money meant to pay the people he hired.

“Cuba Lounge BLK and AKA have used my work to advertise they beautiful venue but the work hasn’t been paid for. 2020 such is still happening #PayForTheWorkiDid” tweeted the user.

AKA replied saying: “The problem is that the person who was paid to pay you for your work came to the club and racked up a 19k bill. Good luck with that.”

The problem is that the person who was paid to pay you for your work came to the club and racked up a 19k bill. Good luck with that. 💜 https://t.co/st64PjMhvw — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 21, 2020

On his own TL, the videographer insisted he had been wronged and expected AKA, as co-owner of the place, to help him get his money.

See below:

Here is the bill of the person who the club hired & who is supposed to pay you my guy. I did not want to do this but here you are talking smack to the wrong person. He drank your money. Sorry. 💜 https://t.co/st64PjMhvw pic.twitter.com/ua3mGnGzqF — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 21, 2020