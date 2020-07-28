AKA ruffles feathers by taking part in global women’s social media challenge

AKA is ruffling feathers again on social media and this time it’s over the rapper seemingly making a mockery of a trending challenge created by women to celebrate each other.

The trend, which saw women flood the timeline on Monday and Tuesday with black and white pictures and #Challengeaccepted in their captions, dominated all social media platforms from WhatsApp to Instagram.

Timelines on Instagram have been filled with black and white pictures and the explore option is no exception.

Local stars like Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Jessica Nkosi and even international stars like actress Kerry Washington and Halle Berry, have already taken part in the challenge.

AKA, who seems to have an opinion on everything and also seems to suffer from the fear of missing out, jumped on the trend and posted a black and white snap of himself.