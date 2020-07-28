AKA ruffles feathers by taking part in global women’s social media challenge
AKA is ruffling feathers again on social media and this time it’s over the rapper seemingly making a mockery of a trending challenge created by women to celebrate each other.
The trend, which saw women flood the timeline on Monday and Tuesday with black and white pictures and #Challengeaccepted in their captions, dominated all social media platforms from WhatsApp to Instagram.
Timelines on Instagram have been filled with black and white pictures and the explore option is no exception.
Local stars like Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Jessica Nkosi and even international stars like actress Kerry Washington and Halle Berry, have already taken part in the challenge.
AKA, who seems to have an opinion on everything and also seems to suffer from the fear of missing out, jumped on the trend and posted a black and white snap of himself.
He went on to write a “motivational” caption and took it a step further by claiming that he had been nominated by Oprah (yes, Winfrey, the one and only).
“Don’t let someone dim your light, simply because it’s shining in their eye ... @oprah Thanks for the nomination”, read the caption.
He then went on to nominate Beyoncé, Rihana and Kylie Jenner.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Moozlie, Leanne Dlamini and even AKA’s mother commented on the post.
Moozlie asked: “Why can’t you guys let us enjoy in peace mara?”
While Leanne said: “Aunty @lynnforbesza come fetch your child, please”
Fashion designer Thula Sinda said that the “Fela In Versace” hitmaker seems to jump on any trend.