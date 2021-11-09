AKA says every 'second hun' wants to be a DJ

Local rapper AKA had something to say about the rise of women in the DJ-ing space. Recently in the Mzansi entertainment space, more and more women have been entering the DJ space including DBN Gogo, Thuli Phongolo and viral sensation Uncle Waffles.

Taking to his Instagram Stories recently, the “Fela In Versace” rapper seemed to have some thoughts about this and said: “Not so long ago every second hun was a rapper. Now everyone's a DJ.“ Tweeps didn’t appreciate his comment and quickly threw jabs at the current state of his career. can he just focus on his failing career. https://t.co/E5rQc55oGY — ngwana metsi. (@swa_sibandze) November 9, 2021 He needs to focus on himself and leave other peoples business alone. https://t.co/Y7UiMeKxPM — Dudu❤ (@Du_DuziLe) November 9, 2021 And he’s a club hun, what’s the issue? https://t.co/E0WuhA1dJW — joy. (@joyofsaint1) November 9, 2021 maybe he should also switch so that he has a shot at a successful career again. https://t.co/38SHpPk8Ix — foyin 🍯 (@foyin_og) November 9, 2021 Good thing no one is gonna listen to him and his failing career. https://t.co/mK1lxoioCU — sam. (@sammoyo_) November 9, 2021 Last week the “Super Soft” hitmaker announced that he would be making a cameo appearance in “Nandi”.

AKA posted the trailer of the movie in which he is seen speaking to award-winning actress, Lorcia Cooper. “Check out the trailer for “NANDI” … produced by none other than my homie @alessiobettocchi Congrats on your first film champ! Looking forward to seeing it! And oh yeah … peep your boi’s like cameo too! Had lots of fun shooting it,” said AKA in the post. Directed by Khalid EL-Jelailati, the film follows the spiralling journey of Nandi and Carl in the underbelly of the criminal world.

The two meth addicts struggle to make ends meet and are forced to turn to prostitution to feed their habits. This comes at a high personal cost as they find themselves encroaching on the territory of Moth, an ambitious and violent pimp, soon to be the most dominant meth dealer in town. Whether it’s thanks to bad luck or good fortune, they somehow stumble across a bag filled with Moth’s drugs and true to junkie form - they steal it.