AKA takes fans on a trip down memory lane with Supa Mega Classics

Local rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, is a firm part of South Africa's music industry. His music has gone on to top the charts, and throughout his career, the rapper has also become known for his persona.

AKA's “ego” has at times made headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, this is doesn’t bother him; he is AKA after all. In celebration of his 34th birthday, the “Sim Dope” rapper took fans on a trip down memory lane as he shared moments that had the public talking. While his catalogue is filled with certified hits, AKA has caused some eyebrow-raising moments.

The rapper is known to have a funny streak and that was proven by his commentary after the hip hop vs maskandi soccer match. In the clip, AKA celebrates his hip hop team’s win and then goes on to recite the famous words of soccer player Mohammed Anas who made a blunder by thanking his wife and girlfriend. #SupaMegaClassics pic.twitter.com/OZ8uQdtbJN — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 28, 2022 Controversy is AKA's comfort zone. He even admitted to making a career out of being outspoken during an interview with a News24 journalist.

He walked out mid-interview after being asked about allegations of cheating with Bonang Matheba. #SupaMegaClassics pic.twitter.com/PeYdelvMPW — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 28, 2022 One thing about Supa Mega’s interviews: anything can happen, ask Thando Thabethe. Last year the rapper had a rather awkward interview with the 947 radio host after she asked him questions about his late fiance. Look at @costatitchworld’s face 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he’s finished #SupaMegaClassics 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Ej60iRItnp — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 28, 2022 While in Turkey, the rapper had a message for those who are always sticking their noses in his business.