AKA and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

AKA taunts Cassper Nyovest about boxing match to settle beef

Time of article published 1h ago

Arch-rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest might have a boxing match in the pipeline for September to settle their beef. 

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the "Fela In Versace" rapper said that the reason Cassper has been attacking him on social media is that they are in the process of negotiating a deal with EFC for a boxing match in September. 

He goes on to state that the reason for the delay is that the "Move For Me" rapper hasn't signed the contract. 

Supa Mega follows this by telling his followers to tag Mufasa in the tweet and encourage him to sign the contract. 

After this, the "Baddest" hitmaker posted more taunts by saying that he will "f*ck him up in front of his family" and that he's going to "shatter"  his face. 

AKA also reveals that the duo are set to earn between five to eight million rand for their boxing match. 

The "Jika" rapper then throws in a homophobic remark for good measure and says that Cassper needs to sign the contract and stop being a "moffie". 

Furthermore, AKA also shared a screenshot of a DM he sent to Cassper where he throws a bunch of insults and telling him again to sign the contract. 

He ends his rant by calling Cassper's mother and father deadbeats for allowing him to drop out of school. 

Cassper hasn't responded to his threats yet but is most like to reply later today. 

