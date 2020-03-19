AKA taunts Cassper Nyovest about boxing match to settle beef

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Arch-rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest might have a boxing match in the pipeline for September to settle their beef. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the "Fela In Versace" rapper said that the reason Cassper has been attacking him on social media is that they are in the process of negotiating a deal with EFC for a boxing match in September. He goes on to state that the reason for the delay is that the "Move For Me" rapper hasn't signed the contract.

The truth is ... the reason the guy has stepped up his [email protected] assault on me is because we are negotiating a contract with EFC for us to have a boxing match in Sep. there. You heard it first from me. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

The problem is ... the guy won’t sign the contract. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Supa Mega follows this by telling his followers to tag Mufasa in the tweet and encourage him to sign the contract.

Please tag him @CassperNyouest and tell to shut his mouth and sign the papers instead of dropping hints on Real Goboza. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

After this, the "Baddest" hitmaker posted more taunts by saying that he will "f*ck him up in front of his family" and that he's going to "shatter" his face.

And I been super quiet. Now is the time to sign the papers and watch me fuck him up in front of his family. https://t.co/bIv12maIa9 — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

I’m going to shatter your face in front of your family. Sign the contract and stop talking to me through social media.(please tag this guy) NOW. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

AKA also reveals that the duo are set to earn between five to eight million rand for their boxing match.

Everything is set. We both stand to make between 5 and 8 mil each ... only catch is ... he’s taking his time to sign. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

The "Jika" rapper then throws in a homophobic remark for good measure and says that Cassper needs to sign the contract and stop being a "moffie".

Nyt nyt. Tag his bitch ass all day ... tell him to sign and stop being a moffie. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Furthermore, AKA also shared a screenshot of a DM he sent to Cassper where he throws a bunch of insults and telling him again to sign the contract.

He ends his rant by calling Cassper's mother and father deadbeats for allowing him to drop out of school.

Somebody please tell and tag Tsibip That his father is a deadbeat dad for allowing him to drop out of high school. And his mother is just as bad for allowing it. #signthecontract . immediately. — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 19, 2020

Cassper hasn't responded to his threats yet but is most like to reply later today.