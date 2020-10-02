AKA throws shade at fellow celebrities in a Twitter rant

AKA has taken aim at his peers in the South African entertainment industry categorically stating that he does not need their support. The “Fela in Versace“ hitmaker took to Twitter where, in a string of tweets, he said that he did not need the support of celebrities to be successful because they don’t “buy sh*t”. While the rant was a clear attack on his peers, there were hints of gratefulness to his fans, The Megacy. He started off by saying: “I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in ANYTHING I do ... they don’t buy sh*t, you do”. I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in ANYTHING I do ... they don’t buy shit, you do. — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2020 He then went on to say that he does not hang out with other celebrities all while calling himself the alpha and omega, talk about confidence.

“I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties & dinners because when it comes to “celebrity” culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA.”

I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties & dinners because when it comes to “celebrity” culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA. — AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2020

Not one to shy away from blowing his own trumpet, last month he set tongues wagging when he claimed that in his decade-long career he has never copied anyone's song or style was met with mixed emotions from social media users.

After flaunting his happiness on Twitter, the “Energy” hitmaker decided to do some bragging about the kind of musician he thinks he is in a series of tweets.

The star, who has been in the game for well over 10 years, shared that he was proud to still have his “artist integrity” intact and that in comparison to other rappers who he did not want to name, he was unmatched in that regard.

“I have gone over a decade without biting anyone or anyone’s style. My artistic integrity is unmatched”, he tweeted.