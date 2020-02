AKA weighs in on Parliament following SONA debate









AKA. Picture: Instagram Local rapper AKA weighed in on Parliament following the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate on Tuesday. Taking to his Twitter account, the "Fela In Versace" rapper lamented that he is saddened by the current state of Parliament and that the behaviour currently is undermining its function. He wrote: "The saddest thing about what’s happening in parliament is that the whole purpose of the existence of a parliament is being undermined."

The saddest thing about what’s happening in parliament is that the whole purpose of the existence of a parliament is being undermined. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2020

This comes after insults were yet again thrown left and right by members of Parliament during the joint sitting on Tuesday at the SONA debate where ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sparked chaos by demanding answers from EFF leader Julius Malema over claims he was abusing his wife.

But the EFF leader denied the claim and accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his late former wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

Another musician that also shared his views on politics was Prince Kaybee who voiced his opinion regarding FW de Klerk saying that he didn't believe that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Taking to his Twitter page, the "Fetch Your Life" producer wrote: "We cannot have killers like De Klerk denying and defending apartheid with no action taken.

"If his Nobel Peace Prize can’t be stripped away then we must remove him from all democratic activities. If we don’t act now, these apartheid racists will continue to disrespect us!"

De Klerk has since apologised for "the anger, hurt and confusion" he caused with the statement.