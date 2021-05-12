AKA’s dad Tony Forbes speaks out against 'Mute AKA'

Local NPO Women For Change have called for AKA’s music to be muted on radio and streaming services after the videos were leaked of an altercation with his dead fiancée Anele “Nellie“ Tembe.

Women For Change is described as a movement founded by Catch Me If You Can, which aims to create awareness and raise funds to end gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Women For Change posted a picture asking for the muting of the “Fela In Versace” rapper’s music and captioned the post:

“We are demanding all radio stations, TV stations, @spotifysa, @youtubemusic, @applemusic and @cruzvodka to mute AKA with immediate effect!

“Mute AKA music on your #Spotify #AppleMusic #YoutubeMusic account or other streaming platforms.

“It is overdue to show South Africa once and for all that women matter! We want justice for Nellie! #womenforchange #southafrica #justicefornellie #metoo #EnoughisEnough #sayhername.”

AKA’s dad, Tony Forbes, didn’t take kindly to the post and voiced his opinion in the comments section, saying: “You want to mute him so that you don’t have to listen to the other side of the story?

“You want to take away a man’s bread and butter on the basis of an unnamed source who sent images showing him breaking down a door, nothing more? Have you actually engaged the verifiable facts?

“Does your justice for women include the principles of transparency, the truth, process and fairness?

“If so, fight first to hear all the facts on both sides. Demand that before you condemn him.

“No one is hiding here or running away. Demand it from the tabloids.

“If you do not subscribe to the principles mentioned, what differentiates you from a vigilante group?

“And is this really the change for women in South Africa you are after?”

Over the weekend, the “Touch You Blood” rapper released a statement ahead of the reports regarding his relationship with Nellie.

AKA refuted the claims made and emphasised that he is not a suspect in Nellie case.

South African celebrities have been vocal about GBV and abuse, with the likes of Enhle Mbali, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo and Rosie Motene speaking out.