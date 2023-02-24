AKA’s mom: ‘My heart is shattered into a million pieces’

Messages of love and condolences continue to pour in for the family of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA, as the country tries to come to grips with the tragedy two weeks later. Mom Lynn Forbes shared a picture of herself looking over the body of AKA as it lay in a black casket at the private viewing ceremony.

The mother of two captioned her post: Oh my heart … 💔 The last two weeks have been surreal, more specifically the mornings. “Waking up every morning, being reminded that this nightmare will never end, is the most excruciating pain I have ever felt. My heart is shattered into millions of pieces I love you Kiernan ❤️28.01.1988 01.15am ❤️🙏🏽 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes 54 (@lynnforbesza) Followers shared in her grief and sent messages of encouragement to Lynn, also known as “Glammy” on Instagram.

el150293 wrote: “No words can bring back your beloved son, but I want you to reminisce on the good times and smiles you shared with him. He made you a proud mom for 35 years. “So sad that he had to leave so young and in an unpleasant way, but Kiernan will forever be with you 😞.” langelihlentini wrote: “Am still trying to accept what happened being only a fan. Thinking of you all the time and family. How is baby Kairo, Nadia, uncle Tony and everyone.”

zama_mg wrote: “It hurts like hell😢In times like these it's just serious conversation with god let's give it all to him I don't know what to even type my heart is heavy I keep searching for his name all day long and I'm just like damn this is all we left with I'm so sorry for loss Ma💔 our loss , may god be with you and the whole Forbes family ❤️.” pink.dimensions_ wrote: “@lynnforbesza Our hearts are shattered as a country.We love you Aka’s mom pray the pain eases.❤️❤️❤️” thabile172 wrote: “may the Almighty Lord give you strength aunt Lyn and i will forever love our aka 😢.”

