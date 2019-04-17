Kubi. In a twist, the now infamous "almost wife" of Siyabonga "Scoop" Makhathini, haircare entrepreneur and model Akhona has now responded in a rather cryptic tweet, basically saying that no clap back is necessary.
She posted on Twitter an image of herself with her Afro on fleek, saying: "Be still Madlomo. No clapback or retort to your detractors is worth it. Be content to play the game that is being a strong, independent black women. Those that love me, I love you. Those that loathe me, I love you too.❤️ #Akhona (sic)"
Akhona became a trending topic after Scoop trashed her on social media, alleging that she has cheated on him with her best friend.
He later deleted the tweets, said it was his birthday and blamed a hacker for the posts. His twitter account has also since been deleted.
Be still Madlomo. No clapback or retort to your detractors is worth it. Be content to play the game that is being a strong, independent black women. Those that love me, I love you. Those that loathe me, I love you too.❤️ #Akhona pic.twitter.com/CL49VQxRg1— acalaca (@MissAcalaca) April 17, 2019
Tweeps dragged the go-wishing celeb, and after this icy response, it seems there is no end in sight.
Here are some reactions to Akhona’s response:
Yasssssssss baby!!!😂😂😘😘 Banyise, scoop by scoop. A Mbokodo. A Queen. A Heroine.— Tot siens (@Sterk_Ouens) April 17, 2019
Finish him😂😂😂😂😂😂— Khaleesi👑🇿🇦 (@THAT_mavee) April 17, 2019
You’re way too beautiful for him anyways— Tia Plaatjie 👑 (@LintixP) April 17, 2019
Scoop: Why Akhona, why.when i gave you nothing but love— The-Habman!👑 (@Habs_) April 16, 2019
Akhona: pic.twitter.com/e5iXcutD26
BIG SHOT , FINISHER, PUNISHER. pic.twitter.com/jN8WDIXdcj— JOEY WES (@Mrwes_worldwide) April 17, 2019
Umuhle ngathi i proof of payment.. 🔥🌶️— Anele ♠️ (@MdleleniAnele) April 17, 2019
You’re way too beautiful for him anyways— Tia Plaatjie 👑 (@LintixP) April 17, 2019
Yesssss wena girl🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/bWqUsEtJyO— Maphum (maGwala) (@Maphumzah) April 17, 2019