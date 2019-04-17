Scoop Makhathini and his girlfriend Akhona. Picture: Twitter

Kubi. In a twist, the now infamous "almost wife" of Siyabonga "Scoop" Makhathini, haircare entrepreneur and model Akhona has now responded in a rather cryptic tweet, basically saying that no clap back is necessary. She posted on Twitter an image of herself with her Afro on fleek, saying: "Be still Madlomo. No clapback or retort to your detractors is worth it. Be content to play the game that is being a strong, independent black women. Those that love me, I love you. Those that loathe me, I love you too.❤️ #Akhona (sic)"

Akhona became a trending topic after Scoop trashed her on social media, alleging that she has cheated on him with her best friend.

He later deleted the tweets, said it was his birthday and blamed a hacker for the posts. His twitter account has also since been deleted.

Be still Madlomo. No clapback or retort to your detractors is worth it. Be content to play the game that is being a strong, independent black women. Those that love me, I love you. Those that loathe me, I love you too.❤️ #Akhona pic.twitter.com/CL49VQxRg1 — acalaca (@MissAcalaca) April 17, 2019

Tweeps dragged the go-wishing celeb, and after this icy response, it seems there is no end in sight.

Here are some reactions to Akhona’s response:

Yasssssssss baby!!!😂😂😘😘 Banyise, scoop by scoop. A Mbokodo. A Queen. A Heroine. — Tot siens (@Sterk_Ouens) April 17, 2019

You’re way too beautiful for him anyways — Tia Plaatjie 👑 (@LintixP) April 17, 2019

Scoop: Why Akhona, why.when i gave you nothing but love



Akhona: pic.twitter.com/e5iXcutD26 — The-Habman!👑 (@Habs_) April 16, 2019





Umuhle ngathi i proof of payment.. 🔥🌶️ — Anele ♠️ (@MdleleniAnele) April 17, 2019

IOL

Other tweeps just wanted to take this moment to just tell Akhona how beautiful she is: