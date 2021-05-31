‘Amabishop’ pastors apologise and distance themselves from ‘defending’ Bishop Makamu

After defending Bishop Israel Makamu in the latest episode of their show Moja Love’s “Amabishop”, panellists, pastor Joshua Maponga III and pastor Enoch Phiri, have addressed the backlash they received.

Bishop Makamu has been charged with sexual assault by a former member of his church.

The apologies from the pastors came after Moja Love aired an episode of the talk show in which Bishop Makamu was given the platform to share his version of events.

Pastor Maponga took to Twitter to apologise for seemingly defending his colleague, saying that his comments displayed an ignorance of the plight of South African women against gender-based violence (GBV) and other types of abuse.

“I wish to humbly apologise for the disappointment, damage and pain my utterances caused.

“The sentiments I shared came across as insensitive, particularly to women (young and old), who daily navigate disheartening realities in this regard,” read part of his apology.

Bishop Makamu made headlines earlier this month after Moja Love confirmed his decision to step down pending an internal investigation by the channel into a viral recording with “sexual connotations” involving him and in which he was assumed to be “soliciting” sexual favours.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that then Rea Tsotella presenter was arrested and subsequently released on R2 000 bail after appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on a charge of sexual assault.

See pastor Maponga’s full apology below:

Last week, as Amabishop fans slammed the pastors for allegedly condoning Bishop’s actions with their comments, pastor Phiri issued an apology on Facebook.

“This is in reference to the show which played on May 23 2021 (Amabishop) on channel 157.

“I wish to apologise unconditionally for the way the message was conveyed by myself as if I was in support and condoning the alleged actions of Bishop Makamu.

“I hereby distance myself from any utterances which undermine women, and to be more specific, those victims who have suffered under the clergy.

“I wish to apologise to our viewers those who take time to support and watch ’Amabishop’ on channel 157 and those who follow me on platforms on TV and social media.”

Read the full statement below: