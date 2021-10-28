Amanda Black urges EFF to fight against another lockdown and vaccine passports

Singer Amanda Black has urged the EFF to help South Africans fight against another lockdown and vaccine mandates. It comes after she warned EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi against the political party’s lack of observing Covid-19 protocols at its recent rally.

While political parties continue to campaign ahead of the local municipal elections next week, many South Africans on social media have expressed concern over mass gatherings at campaign rallies. Recently, Gauteng premier David Makhura said there was a probability of a fourth wave striking Gauteng between November and January. Responding to a video Mbuyiseni posted on Twitter of an indoor gathering, the singer said, “please can you help the citizens of this country fight against another lockdown and claims of a fourth wave looming”.

“Vaccine passports and mandates because numbers are down, people’s livelihoods still in the red. “Clearly there are no longer fears of Covid-19 spreading any more.” Please can you help the citizens of this country fight against another lockdown and claims of a fourth wave looming. Vaccine passports and mandates because numbers are down, peoples livelihoods still in the red.

Clearly there are no longer fears of covid spreading anymore. 🙏🏿 https://t.co/yJhByYRyB5 — MaHlathi 👑 (@AmandaBlackSA) October 27, 2021 Last month Amanda was dragged by social media users after she expressed her thoughts on Covid-19 vaccines.

Amanda has been vocal about her stance on vaccines, lockdowns and vaccine passports. While governments around the world debate implementing vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, Amanda took to social media where her opinions were not well received. Labelled an anti-vaxxer and even stupid, Amanda asked whether people should be forced to get vaccinated even if it is against their cultural or religious beliefs.

In a series of tweets, the “Amazulu” hitmaker said that no one should be forced to take the vaccine. “And if it’s against someone’s religion to vaccinate, we don’t care?” she asked. “If it’s against someone’s culture to vaccinate we don’t care?”