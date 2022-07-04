Ami Faku and Nasty C shut down Boomtown

Nasty C and Ami Faku stole the show at the popular HollywoodBets Durban July marquee, Boomtown. The two were the closing acts in a night that featured a star-studded list of performers at the Boomtown marquee, one of the more exclusive marquees at the horse racing event.

Rapper Nasty C performed several of his biggest hits, including songs like “King”, “Jack”, “Ye x4”, and fan favourites “Juice Back” and “Hell Naw”. Ami Faku, on the other hand, closed the show off with a beautiful performance that had the crowd singing along to her biggest hits like “Asibe Happy” and “Into Ingawe”. Apart from the two, the other performers were Shekinah, Sjava, Nelz, Culoe De Song, PH, Kelvin Momo, Kyeezi, Mzulu the Maskandi King and Josiah De Disciple.

We caught up with Nasty C backstage after his electric performance. He shared with IOL Entertainment that the event is very big and is good for South Africa as a country. IOL Entertainment also caught up with musician and producer Tresor, who was seated with Nasty C in the private tent backstage, about his experience at the HollywoodBets Durban July. The musician was excited to be at the event and remarked that the energy was really nice and he was excited to be there.

Tresor is credited as an additional vocalist on several songs on Drake's new album: “Honestly, Nevermind”, "Currents”, “Down Hill”, and “Tie That Binds”. He explained that the process was an organic process for him, and he was glad to be working with his “brothers”. “It was very natural, like the guys reaching out and being able to make music. I’m really excited to be making music with my brothers,” he shared.