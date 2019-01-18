Musos Sjava, Tresor, Anatii and Danny K. Picture: Supplied/BlaqSmith

Multi award-winning producer, rapper and Courvoisier Lumiere, Anatii, celebrated his 26th birthday in spectacular fashion with a party at Johannesburg’s Rockets on Thursday, 17th January. Surrounded by the faces of long-time friends, celebs - Riky Rick, Sjava, Nomzamo, Tresor and Danny K - and beloved family

Entertainment on the night was handled by DJ Shludu de Guru, Rocket’s resident beat mixer who orchestrated the night’s buoyant atmosphere, as well as Anatii’s sister, Ma Nala who surprised guests and Anatii with a special performance of two of her songs, "Blame" and "Forever" as well as a cover of Adele’s "Hometown Glory".

To add a personal touch to proceedings, The Courvoisier Wave - Anatii’s signature cocktail – and a custom Courvoisier cake were both served on the night.

“I feel blessed, I feel honoured and I feel like life is throwing so many amazing things at me right now. I’d like to thank God, family, Courvoisier and everybody who’s here with me right now and who’s been on this wave with me”, said Anatii in his birthday speech.

After joining the iconic French brand, Anatii wasted no time in making his mark as an artist worthy of the title Lumiere. With his video for the hit song "Thixo Onofefe" – produced in association with Courvoisier and directed by Anatii – Anatii set himself apart from his peers as a creative of uncommon talent. The video was followed shortly by the release of Anatii’s long-awaited "IYEZA" album.

A project moulded by his rich Xhosa heritage, "IYEZA" has been well received by critics and fans alike, with some praising it as a masterpiece.