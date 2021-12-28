Andile Mpisane hangs out with Cassper Nyovest at Konka and buys out Billiato

After seemingly throwing subliminal jabs at each other over their ownership of the new McLaren GT, Andile Mpisane and Cassper Nyovest seem to have ironed things out. The two were pictured together on Monday at popular nightclub, Konka Soweto.

Twitter has been abuzz since Cassper claimed that Andile had bought all of the bottles of “Destiny” rapper’s new Billiato tequila. @casspernyovest tweeted: “Andile Mpisane just bought all the Billiato that was left at Konka when he walked in. Ke GTA! MOVIE !!! “We officially out of stock until the 2nd week of Jan. Le re biditse stock out!!! Thank you for everybody's support!!! The hottest drink this summer!!!”

Andile Mpisane just bought all the Billiato that was left at Konka when he walked in. Ke GTA! MOVIE !!! We officially out of stock until the 2nd week of Jan. Le re biditse stock out!!! Thank you for everybody's support!!! The hottest drink this summer!!! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 27, 2021 @Biopholk added: “Apparently Andile Bought all the Billiato Bottle at Konka and they will be out of stock for at least 2 full weeks. Straight Ballin 🔥” Andile Mpisane and Cassper Nyovest Mufasa

.#HaveFaith Makhadzi Babes Wodumo #AndileMpisane Bathong Cassper pic.twitter.com/dtZey4ctKQ — ® (@Biophonlk) December 27, 2021 On Monday, Cassper took to Instagram to announce that the beverage would be available at Konka in limited stock for the first time. He posted: “Available at Konka today!!! Limited stock only!!!! Come taste the finest drink this summer!!!! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth”

Available at Konka today!!! Limited stock only!!!! Come taste the finest drink this summer!!!! #BilliatoATasteOfWealth pic.twitter.com/q6QivQvFdn — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 27, 2021 The Royal AM boss has been in the headlines over the past week after he caused a social media fire storm when he proposed and married social media personality Tamia Louw. This came just months after him and DJ Sithelo Shoni, who is the mother of his two children, appeared to confirm their relationship via a social media post on Andile’s birthday. Cassper, on the other hand, has been rolling high off the success of his new sneaker line with Drip Footwear called Root of Fame and the launch of Billiato.