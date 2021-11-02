Andy Maqondwana crowned Radio DJ of Year at VN Global Awards

Radio host Andy Maqondwana was crowned the Radio DJ of Year at the VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards 2021 this past weekend. Taking to social media, the Kaya 959 host shared the exciting news, also expressing her gratitude for the recognition.

She wrote: “Thank you to the @vn_streaming @vuyojoboda for this acknowledgement and incredible honour... I'd like to thank each and every single person that has contributed to my career, who bet on me even when I didn’t bet on myself, who saw the light inside me and allowed me to shine. “I am so grateful that my 10 years in radio I can chronicle with this award. Thank you to each and every person that turned on their radio and tuned in.” Maqondwana also paid a sweet tribute to her late father.

“I'd like to dedicate this award to my late father. Thank you for guiding me and affirming me even in your absence.Gatyeni. Mamali. Ndondela. We did it Tata🙌🏾😭,” added Maqondwana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Maqondwana (@andymaqondwana) Other winners include the “Gomora” actress Siphesihle Ndaba, who bagged the Actress of the Year, while dance sensation Kamo Mphela was recognised as the Female Artist of the Year. Master KG won Male Artist of the Year, while MacG scored the Podcaster of the Year prize.

Founded by Vuyo Joboda, the awards ceremony helps support, recognise and reward stars for their talent and the hard work that they are putting into ensuring that the industry is growing in a global capacity. Joboda revealed she initially didn’t have the financial support but through her faith, coupled with hard work and determination, she managed to make her vision a reality. “God told me to plan an awards ceremony that would change the media and Entertainment industry forever!

“An award that would bring creatives from different countries together. I said ‘Yes Lord’. |He said to use every skill you’ve acquired over the years and you’ll be fine. He said I’ll give you a team to help you along the way. “I didn’t have any funding support for the awards so I was confused as to why God instructed me to do this and how I was going to execute such a big vision without any funding or financial support.

“But here we go, God made it possible,” she shared “It’s been an incredible four months putting this event together. “A few months filled with challenges, hard work, sleepless nights and a couple of decisions that took some badass energy to execute.

“A big thank you to every nominee that said yes to the acknowledgement. Celebrating you for the industry makes me so happy. “To every winner, congratulations, I wish and pray that this award will open more doors for you, I pray that it will be a constant reminder to keep going even when the tough times come,” she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vuyo Joboda (@vuyojoboda) Joboda is a global author, entrepreneur, speaker, filmmaker, radio DJ and TV producer.

She is also chief executive of VN Streaming, a platform that airs TV, Film, Music, Podcast and Live Performances content. “I founded the VN Streaming platform in 2020 with my iPhone 8, a ring light and a desk all of which I saved up for over three months. “It now shares content from creators all across Africa, to London and soon the US.