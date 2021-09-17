Anele Mdoda unbothered after she gets dragged by American Twitter

After South African tweeps picking up that Kelly Rowland wore the same swimming costume as Anele while on holiday in Europe with the Carters, American Twitter joined in on dragging the radio host.

Local media personality Anele Mdoda appears to have cocked a snook at tweeps from American Twitter dragging her.

Mzansi Black Twitter was divided over whether Kelly bought the same swimsuit on purpose or if it was pure coincidence.

US Black Twitter joined in on dragging the “Celebrity Game Night SA” host with @_dxndi posted pictures of both women in the swimsuit on Thursday, captioning the post: “This lady called Kelly Rowland ugly, and this is how Kelly responded. Iconic.”

Tweeps quickly jumping in on dragging Anele and added their jokes in the mix.