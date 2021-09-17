Anele Mdoda unbothered after she gets dragged by American Twitter
Local media personality Anele Mdoda appears to have cocked a snook at tweeps from American Twitter dragging her.
After South African tweeps picking up that Kelly Rowland wore the same swimming costume as Anele while on holiday in Europe with the Carters, American Twitter joined in on dragging the radio host.
Mzansi Black Twitter was divided over whether Kelly bought the same swimsuit on purpose or if it was pure coincidence.
US Black Twitter joined in on dragging the “Celebrity Game Night SA” host with @_dxndi posted pictures of both women in the swimsuit on Thursday, captioning the post: “This lady called Kelly Rowland ugly, and this is how Kelly responded. Iconic.”
This lady called Kelly Rowland ugly, and this is how Kelly responded. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/fabIvUzkkG— 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖎. (@_dxndi) September 16, 2021
Tweeps quickly jumping in on dragging Anele and added their jokes in the mix.
Tell me I’m lying… 💀 pic.twitter.com/AbfxiHC6qw— Parrain J (@JeRoMe_94s) September 17, 2021
And the fact that the girl isn’t ugly she’s a cute thick woman but that comment made her ugly pic.twitter.com/jtwVs09lt3— The baddest (@HeiremSaint) September 16, 2021
Why she got it in a choke hold? 😩😂— CallMeDukey🇬🇾🇸🇷🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@TripleASays) September 17, 2021
That damn https://t.co/JkmP8bNYfj got me again 😒 pic.twitter.com/QAb3ggJ3nZ— Overton Wakefield Jones (@TylerPetty1914) September 17, 2021
Taking to her Twitter page on Friday, Anele appeared to be unbothered by all the mean tweets and posted two pictures of herself wearing the swimming costume, captioning the post: “Cheers to the freakin weekend”.
Cheers to the freakin weekend 😛🥳🍾 pic.twitter.com/OiSCb0BZRL— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 17, 2021
The ongoing warfare with 947 radio host and SA Twitter kicked off when she claimed in 2019 that “Kelly looks amazing with make-up. Take that make-up off, then it's tickets. I have receipts."
Since then, every time the “Motivation” hitmaker posts a picture on Twitter, you’ll find SA Twitter bringing up Anele’s name, sharing their disbelief at her comment on Kelly’s appearance.
Earlier this year, Anele doubled down on her previous statements, saying: “No. I like to trend. Keeps the bills paid. And she isn't prettier than Beyonce soooooo I would be lying. Have a good life.”