Anele Tembe’s dad Moses responds to AKA’s ’tell-all’ interview

Businessman Moses Tembe has responded to AKA’s “tell all” interview about the day his daughter Anele “Nellie” Tembe tragically died.

Anele died after she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

Police have opened an inquest docket to probe her death.

According to paramedics, a woman had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hotel.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, sat with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo in his home in Johannesburg where he discussed his “tumultuous“ relationship with Anele and the events leading up to her death.

He told Thembekile that Anele had threatened to kill herself by jumping over the balcony.

“We had been having a particularly difficult week in our relationship, lots of arguments and disagreements.

“We sat down and we spoke and we started disagreeing again and things got heated.

He said that while he called the hotel reception for security and while the events are blurry, he remembered walking out of the bathroom and not seeing Anele anywhere in the room.

According to the star, he walked to the balcony and saw Anele’s body on the street below.

AKA also said that he did not abuse Anele.

“I would not abuse Anele, I treated her like gold,” he said.

Asked if drugs were involved in their relationship, AKA said, “Have I tried drugs before? Yes, I have, I can say that without question. On the part of Anele, I am not going to speak on that.”

At Anele’s funeral last month, her father said that his daughter was not suicidal, nor did she take her own life.

However, he did allude to substance abuse.

“Of course we must as a matter of extreme priority deal with the scourge that bedevils our youth – alcohol and drugs,” he said.

AKA also spoke about not being able to speak at Anele’s funeral service.

Responding to claims made in the interview, Moses Tembe said that memorial services were held all week preceding Anele’s funeral in which AKA’s father and friends spoke.

“Kiernan never made a request nor was he ever denied an opportunity to read his message on the day of the funeral.

“We are a private family and it has been like that for decades. We would like to be given space to grieve. We’ve lost our daughter and we are hurting badly.”

Trigger warning for sensitive viewers.

Watch the full interview below: