Angella Summer Namubiru wins African Social Star of 2022 award at E! People’s Choice Awards

Drum roll please... the results are in and Uganda’s Angella Summer Namubiru has been crowned African Social Star at the 2022 E! People’s Choice Awards. The exciting news was announced by E! on Wednesday on their social media platforms and in a media statement.

Story continues below Advertisement

Between October 26 and November 9, E! asked fans worldwide to vote in 40 categories across TV, music, movies and pop culture. South African digital creator Sphokuhle and Nigerian actress, musician and entrepreneur Liquorose were placed second and third respectively. Now in its fourth year, African Social Star is the People’s Choice Awards category dedicated to Africa’s biggest social media stars and influencers.

Namubiru is a social media content creator, model, actress, musician and human rights advocate. She is the co-founder of Blacare, an organisation that is both a physical and virtual village that works with children and women on social issues. View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! Entertainment Africa (@eentertainmentafrica) Her vision is to use social media tools to change the perspective of how people view Africa and inspire one woman at a time to accept and be proud of who they are. On receiving her award, Namubiru said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to win the African Social Star at the People’s Choice Award. Thank you to NBC and E!

Story continues below Advertisement

“As the first woman from Uganda to win this award, I am truly humbled and send my thanks to all those that believed in and supported me. This is a significant acknowledgement of my efforts. “I dedicate this to all girls around the world, especially those that come from disadvantaged backgrounds – believe in your dream. It doesn’t matter what you look like or the current circumstances, don’t stop dreaming.” The other nominees in the category this year were, from South Africa, actress Ama Qamata; businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality Dr Shauwn Mkhize; and actress, musician and television presenter Khanyi Mbau.

Story continues below Advertisement