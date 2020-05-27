Annual BET Awards will take place virtually

BET announced plans to move forward with the BET Awards 2020, which will celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy on Monday, 29 June 2020 at 02:00 am CAT. Using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, the show will continue, allowing the audience to join a celebration of black love, joy, pride, and power with an all-star lineup taking to TV’s biggest stage. 2020 marks both the 20th anniversary of the awards and BET’s 40th anniversary. This year’s show will continue the rich history of providing fans with those special, not to be missed moments. The official “BET Awards” 2020 nominations to be announced on a later date.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event - the biggest celebration of black culture, black accomplishment, black excellence, and black potential,” said Scott Mills, President of BET.

“Our community, and the many millions who love the black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognising the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.

“At BET, we place the health and safety of attendees, staff, vendors, and partners first, which is why the biggest night in black entertainment will go on implementing this innovative production direction,“ said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

“For the past twenty years, the BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades.”

Connie Orlando, The “BET Awards” 2020 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Due to the current global health crisis and pandemic of Covid-19, BET’s three-day event that leads up to the “BET Awards,” the BET Experience, will not move forward as scheduled on June 25 -27. The BET Experience will return in 2021.