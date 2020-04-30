Are we getting AKA TV soon?
Thank You for all the awesome messages. I appreciate it very very very much. Real soon there will be new music and a new platform where we can interact with each as the Megac ... way better than on this one.— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 29, 2020
Realistically, you might not be able to see your favs perform on an actual stage for the next year even. That changes everything. But with your support . we about to change the game like we always have. Love you ❤️ and thank you for being there for me. As usual. #Megacy 👑— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 29, 2020
AKA TV coming soon 📺 pic.twitter.com/1ntBdDpulw— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 30, 2020
