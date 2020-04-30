EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
AKA. Picture: Instagram
AKA. Picture: Instagram

Are we getting AKA TV soon?

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 29m ago

Share this article:

Local rapper AKA seems to be planning his next move and it might be his own television channel or app. 

Following "moffie gate" in March, the "Fela In Versace" rapper took a bit of a hiatus from Twitter and only posted a couple of tweets in April. 

However, following the Megacy posting "Stan Letter(s) To AKA" the "Jika" rapper properly resurfaced and thanked his fans for showing him so much love. 

He also shared a teaser for one of his upcoming projects sharing audio from a speaker seemingly of one of his live performances. 

Captioning the post: "AKA TV coming soon".

The Megacy was elated at the thought of getting something new from their fave.


AKA

Share this article:

Related Articles