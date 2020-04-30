Are we getting AKA TV soon?

Local rapper AKA seems to be planning his next move and it might be his own television channel or app.





Following "moffie gate" in March, the "Fela In Versace" rapper took a bit of a hiatus from Twitter and only posted a couple of tweets in April.





However, following the Megacy posting "Stan Letter(s) To AKA" the "Jika" rapper properly resurfaced and thanked his fans for showing him so much love.

Thank You for all the awesome messages. I appreciate it very very very much. Real soon there will be new music and a new platform where we can interact with each as the Megac ... way better than on this one. — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 29, 2020

Realistically, you might not be able to see your favs perform on an actual stage for the next year even. That changes everything. But with your support . we about to change the game like we always have. Love you ❤️ and thank you for being there for me. As usual. #Megacy 👑 — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 29, 2020

He also shared a teaser for one of his upcoming projects sharing audio from a speaker seemingly of one of his live performances.





Captioning the post: "AKA TV coming soon".

AKA TV coming soon 📺 pic.twitter.com/1ntBdDpulw — AKA (@akaworldwide) April 30, 2020