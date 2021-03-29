Arthur Mafokate and Chomee deny receiving millions in NAC funding

Kwaito superstar-turned-businessman Arthur Mafokate and Chomee have denied claims that they received millions in funding from the National Arts Council (NAC). The tabloid publication, Daily Sun, reported that companies linked to Mafokate had allegedly received funding from the NAC. “He and his family received more than R10 million from the NAC. But we know he did not do this alone,” a source told the paper. The paper also reported that songstress Chomee (real name Thulisile Madihlaba) was also fingered in the debacle. She allegedly received R2 million. Mafokate labelled the allegations “malicious and unfounded”.

The star said he heeded the NAC’s call for applications from individuals and companies/organisations to propose projects that would create employment within the creative sector.

“I wish to state categorically that I have no affiliations with the previous nor current board which is now in place at the NAC.”

In the four-page statement, he said extensive application procedures were required and all compliance metrics had to be met before proposals could be approved.

“It must be put on record that I have not received any monies from the NAC. In fact, such a narrative puts us and others in a compromised position.

“All we did was apply for funding to implement projects to benefit the industry. The NAC’s promises to pay the funding have fallen short and some of its personnel are apparently under investigation themselves."

Mafokate also slammed allegations about members of his family being fingered in the debacle.

“Say what you want about me, it never bothers me. I am used to it, but when you mention my son, my daughter, and my sister in this scenario it is not only abhorrent, but a demonstration of a personal vendetta.

“I will not allow their names to be besmirched by people with absolutely no grasp of the truth.”

Response to allegations and misinformation regarding NAC PESP funding.

In response to the continuing allegations which are malicious and unfounded as made because of misinformation, I would like to make the following statement 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pfliloCStN — Arthur Mafokate (@ArthurMafokate) March 26, 2021

Chomee also released a statement in which she said: “It is falsely reported that I received R2 million and to date I have not received a cent in my account to start this project.”

The alleged mismanagement of R300m by senior NAC officials sparked outrage last week among those in the arts industry and celebrities.

According to a report by the SABC, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the NAC would be taking action against senior officials who had been linked to funds that “disappeared”.