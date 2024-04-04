Award-winning presenter Tshego Koke is joining Channel O after eight years on MTV Base

The 33-year-old has been with MTV Base since 2017, where he also won the Most Popular TV Presenter award at the SA Film and Television Awards.

In a statement released to the media, Koke confirmed his departure from MTV Base.

“It’s been a beautiful blessed eight years for me, I have had a great time so far in the industry and it's always great to grow in a way that allows me an opportunity to further expand my talent and harness my craft while seeing life differently," said Koke.