Award-winning presenter Tshego Koke is joining Channel O after eight years on MTV Base

By Cebolethu Shinga
SAFTA award winning presenter Tshego Koke has left MTV Base to join rivals Channel O.
The 33-year-old has been with MTV Base since 2017, where he also won the Most Popular TV Presenter award at the SA Film and Television Awards.
In a statement released to the media, Koke confirmed his departure from MTV Base.
“It’s been a beautiful blessed eight years for me, I have had a great time so far in the industry and it's always great to grow in a way that allows me an opportunity to further expand my talent and harness my craft while seeing life differently," said Koke.
Koke will be the presenter of a brand-new show, SuperCulture alongside Dimpho Mokgotho and Slikour.
“When you’re always doing the same thing at some point and time your soul starts yearning for more because you have done what you have to especially if everything is purpose-driven, then you start understanding this a whole lot more on the concept of things having a start and an end,” said Koke
Koke also extended his appreciation to everyone at MTV Base for being part of his journey and to Channel O for giving him this opportunity.
"A big thank you to everyone, my people at MTV Base and everyone that has been a part of my life and journey and here is to an amazing journey ahead with Channel O."
IOL Lifestyle