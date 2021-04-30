Ayanda Thabethe says Duduzane Zuma used his parents connections to get ahead

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe has taken aim at businessman Duduzane Zuma saying he used his family connections to get ahead.

The star weighed in on a debate after Duduzane sat down with Kaya FM’s Sizwe Dhlomo this week and spoke about uniting the country and the hard work he had put in to be a successful businessman.

South Africans have long questioned the legitimacy of Duduzane’s success in business given he is the son of former president Jacob Zuma.

Taking to Twitter following the interview, Ayanda said that Duduzane should not deny using his parents’ connections to get ahead.

“I think Duduzane shouldn’t deny the fact that he used his parent(s) connections to get ahead because there is nothing wrong with that.

“For which purposes he used those connections and to whose cost is the answer that he owes South Africans … #KayaDrive”, tweeted the former Top Billing presenter.

She went on to say there was nothing wrong with using your family’s influence to enrich your own life.

“I think if you come from a family of influence –there’s nothing wrong with using that influence to enrich your life – it’s not glamorous to start from the ground up if you don’t have to.

“I don’t get why people get pressed when rich kids use their parent’s connections to get ahead”, she said.

However, she also said that is was annoying when someone denied the help they received.

“What’s a bit annoying is when someone who got a head start or received a favourable amount of luck denies it … own it and do good with it – full stop.”

Ayanda, who is an entrepreneur herself agreed that hard work was needed to sustain wealth and make your own mark on the world.

“In everything if you want to make your own name or carry that influence or wealth forward, an element of hard work on your part is required.

“Remember a lot of wealthy families lose their wealth by the third generation and that’s embedded in hard work, among other things,” she said.