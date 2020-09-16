Babalwa Mneno addresses human trafficking allegations

Socialite and model Babalwa Mneno has hit back at suggestions that she is involved in a human trafficking scheme, calling the claims “patently false”. The star, who has previously denied claims that she was “selling girls” to foreign businessmen, addressed the accusations again this week when they resurfaced with the conversation around human trafficking on social media trending. After meeting with her legal team, Babalwa issued a statement denying the claims. “I have decided to write and categorically state that all these malicious, ridiculous allegations are unfounded and desperate,” she wrote. She said over the past few years her “name has been tarnished constantly” by the claims in an attempt to question her character, and there was no evidence linking her to any crime.

Babalwa said she had always conducted her business legally but such “social media bullying” had caused her “reputational damage, violence and emotional distress”.

The star added that an investigation was underway to try to find out who was responsible for the allegations and bring them to book.

“I have been advised by my lawyers that legal action will be taken as soon as this issue has crystallised.”

To who it may concern.... pic.twitter.com/uHKRdudTQK — Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) September 15, 2020

Babalwa took to social media last year to address allegations after they were published on Twitter by the @AdvBarryRoux parody account.

The account shared a screenshot of a conversation in which it was suggested that Babalwa was a pimp.

“I’ve never pimped a fly! I’m not even scared to put you on blast and have your ghost hunt investigation on me! Witch hunt”, she said.