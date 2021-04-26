Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha tie the knot in traditional wedding

Durban's gqom queen Babes Wodumo and kwaito star Mampintsha finally tied the knot on Sunday (April 25) in what looked like a grand, traditional affair.

The two had social media buzzing with comments, pictures and videos of their special day being posted by their friends and family who attended the wedding.

Babes looked stunning in her black and red traditional attire, while Mampintsha sported the traditional Zulu regalia.

Babes posted a picture on her Instagram with the “Thank You God 🙏👍🤞💋💋❤️❤️❤️”.

Amongst the guests who attended the wedding were DJ Tira and his wife, Gugu Khanti, actor, Khaya Dladla, Dladla Mshunqisi and DJ Bongz.

Khanti posted snippets of the wedding on her Instagram stories.

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's traditional wedding is currently underway.

(📸Gugu Khanti's IG stories)

Visuals from Babes Wodumo and MaMpintsha's traditional wedding #BabesWedsMampintsha

At the wedding reception at a venue in uMhlanga, the newly weds, who were dressed in bottle green outfits, entertained their guests with a special musical performance.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the happy couple.

mangcoloc_phumla said: “Congratulations mama😍”.

lerato_macintosh said: “Aw Whitney n bobby... congratulations”.

Another user, @IkhehlaLeChina added a spicy comment: “Yall thought it will end in tears nashweba. It ended in marriage. Yall will learn to mind your own business from today onwards. #BabeswedsMampintsha”.

Yall thought it will end in tears nashweba

It ended in marriage🤣😂

Yall thought it will end in tears nashweba

It ended in marriage🤣😂

Yall will learn to mind your own business from today onwards.#BabeswedsMampintsha

Mampintsha secured lobola for Babes in October last year and the Babes made the announcement saying that lobola negotiations were done and that she is now officially a Mashimane.

There is also speculation that the couple’s wedding ceremony has been filmed for TV.