Babes Wodumo is determined to get her Instagram account back

The second season of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality show “Uthando Lodumo” is currently streaming on Showmax. On the reality show, the couple give fans a glimpse into their private lives as they navigate being married, parenting, family life and their careers.

Both Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo are successful musicians in their own right with huge fan bases and social media followings. Before allowing Parental Advisory Productions to film the story, trending on social media was nothing out of the ordinary for Babes Wodumo. It has been a while since she even made headlines for her Instagram Lives, which can be controversial. Episode seven of the reality show provided answers to Babes Wodumo’s social media absence are revealed. Babes Wodumo last posted on Instagram on April 9 and is not active on Twitter.

During the episode, Babes Wodumo visits a place called Project Works to meet up with qualified hackers because her Instagram account has been hacked and she can’t access it. “My Instagram has been hacked and I can’t access it. I can’t even post my gigs and it’s becoming bad for business and my brand,” she explained in her diary. The Gqom star added that she worked hard for her Instagram account that has 2.4 million followers and is verified, which is why she wants to retrieve it.

This isn’t the first time the singer is turning to someone for assistance when it comes to her account. Music management and promotion company Electromode previously revived the account. Speaking to the qualified hackers, Babes Wodumo explained that: “Electro Mode had a fall out with Mampintsha about music and then they took over the account. All the emails and verification pins go straight to them. “It’s a long story but they basically want me to sign to their company in order for me to have access to my account. I’m obviously refusing, so that’s why we’re here.

“This thing of trusting people with your account and pins, people end up doing dodgy things which is why I kept getting hacked,” she said. Babes Wodumo’s session at Project Works sadly did not end with her having access to her Instagram account. The representatives, however, did give her hope that they would reach out to Meta and help verify her ownership of the account.

“We can help you get your account back; it’s just going to take a few days to get communication from Meta. They need to verify that this is your account before they hand it back to you. It’s not that complicated,” one of them told her. While the “Wololo” hitmakers situation is different, social media accounts being hacked has become more common, especially among those with large followings, with many losing their accounts. The mother of one is yet to post on her account, meaning the journey is far from over.

IOL Entertainment reached out to Electro Mode for comment. “These statements are definitely false. Electromode assisted Babes Wodumo when her account was hacked 2 years ago, and at the time she was signed to us. We helped her get her account back then handed over all details to her. “She called us a few months back asking if we could assist her with her account being hacked again, and we told her unfortunately we cannot assist as she is no longer signed to us.