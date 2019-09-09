Babes Wodumo. Picture: Instagram

Babes Wodumo's hackers apologise for the left of centre tweets they have posted over the last couple of weeks. The hackers who have been very active on Twitter finally admitted to being hackers, and apologised for all the mean things that were said on Babes Wodumo’s account.

Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, revealed her Twitter account was hacked following a post in which Lady Zamar was mocked for her facial acne.

In a video that went viral, a background voice is heard poking fun at Lady Zamar’s acne, saying "Look at you...you are busy laughing at other children on Idols and your face is like this". The voice is referring to a clip on the talent search show where Lady Zamar was a guest judge.

In the latest post, which has since been deleted, the hacker echoes Babes Wodumo’s words about being hacked, the post read: "This is not Babes Wodumo.

"She's totally correct when she said her account was hacked. We would like to apologise as the hackers to Fikile Mbalula, Tiwa Savage, Laziwe, Pearl Thusi and Penny Lebyane for the reckless and disrespectful tweets, especially to Lady Zamar.

The hackers apologised to the foreign nationals, the next post declared that Babes would be handed back her Twitter account.



Gqom artist Babes Wodumo has distanced herself from xenophobic tweets, claiming her account was hacked.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she posted an image with "#StopXenophobicAttacks. There's more than enough to resolve our problems as a country".

Her lengthy caption read: "As you all know my Twitter is hacked and what's sickening is the fact that this person is busy fighting our African brothers and sisters on my Twitter.

"I want to assure everyone I'm 100% against Xenophobia ngokwami ukubona if there's a problem there must be another solution to solve it besides the brutal killing that's happening in our country.

See the full statement below:



