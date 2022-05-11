Big Xhosa claps back after A-Reece tweets: ‘I’m the best rapper in Africa’

A-Reece has long maintained a high level of reverence among local music fans for his skilful and articulate approach to his music. The 25-year-old has often had to play second fiddle to his rival Nasty C, an artist who rose to prominence around the same time as he did but who’s perceived to have achieved a lot more.

Story continues below Advertisment

Critics regularly bemoan the fact that despite being an impeccable rapper, A-Reece has not always made great career decisions. Despite this, A-Reece has built a cult following and has often stated in his music that he doesn’t want to be compared with anyone, instead insisting that he’s charting his own path. After a recent impressive run that’s seen him release tons of music over the past few years, he seems to be finding his stride. With a head of steam behind his back, today he took the bold step of pronouncing himself the best rapper on the continent.

“I’M THE BEST RAPPER IN AFRICA,” he tweeted. I’M THE BEST RAPPER IN AFRICA. — A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) May 11, 2022 Internet rapper and occasional troll Big Xhosa didn’t take kindly to this and chimed in: “Not while I'm still here babes.” This isn’t the first time Big Xhosa has come for A-Reece unprovoked. Last year, he insulted the “Calabasas” hitmaker, along with the majority of South African rappers in his viral song “Ninyile”.

Story continues below Advertisment

Shortly afterwards, he decided to cheekily apologise to A-Reece in particular through a tweet. “A-Reece, I'm sorry bro. Lol I'm saying sorry because I listened to that diss song and I realised that line about him is the most violating and impactful. It can never be undone.” Following A-Reece’s viral tweet earlier, Twitter users have been responding in their numbers, thrusting A-Reece towards the top of the trends list.

Story continues below Advertisment

Here are some of the funniest ones: “Best rapper to those obhema nabo intsango 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” posted @ChrisExcel102, suggesting that A-Reece was only the best rapper to those who smoke marijuana. Best rapper to those obhema nabo intsango 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MExRYDNVT4 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) May 11, 2022 “You’re the best rapper in Atteridgeville my guy,” added @tintswalomegacy.

Story continues below Advertisment