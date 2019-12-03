DJ Black Coffee divulged more details regarding the deterioration of his relationship with Enhle Mbali.
Speaking to City Press, the "Drive" producer revealed that he had tried everything to save his marriage, but since they couldn't see eye-to-eye he suggested in an email that they should go their separate ways.
"In April this year, I sent a lengthy e-mail to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer", he said.
Other reports have also surfaced that the producer has allegedly fathered two kids, aged 12 and 14 months, from two different women.
This is allegedly the straw that broke the camel's back leading Enhle to file for divorce.