Black Coffee called out for working with an alleged rapist
I have so much to say about this.to you. I have reached out to you before. You know about Amaru and what he did to me. You never said a word. Maybe it wasn’t your place... but yeah... ☹️ https://t.co/u93WNP9qx1— Bonnie (@sisboniswa) June 14, 2020
Nothing misleading about my tweets. I can thread the whole thing, I just don’t have the time. I stand by everything I have said. I quit my job at Soulistic and told Nathi why. He did nothing about it. Just like he said nothing when I reached out to him about the rape. 💕— Bonnie (@sisboniswa) June 14, 2020
@sisboniswa You stopped working at Soulistic in 2016 after you told me you were not happy with Amaru’s treatment towards you and Amaru stopped working for me in 2018.Then you both started working together again on your own despite all you had said to me about his behavior.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 14, 2020
I think what I’m trying to say here, you had an opportunity to say something, you didn’t. Whether you stopped working with amaru or not, your outrage on rapes of strangers doesn’t say much when the very people you know, you are silent about. I did reach out to you. 💕— Bonnie (@sisboniswa) June 14, 2020
It is great to take a stand and it is needed but the issue is much deeper than attending a march. As a man, when allegations of rape have surfaced against other men in your circle, what did you do? Let us start with your friend and colleague Amaru da Costa. https://t.co/r2KsQDbomm— Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! 🏳️🌈 (@RosieMotene) June 14, 2020
Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 14, 2020
In 2016 @sisboniswa tendered her resignation from my company on the grounds that Amaru was constantly narcistic, emotionally abusive & difficult to work with.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 15, 2020
In 2018 Amaru and I were embroiled in a legal dispute which resulted in the termination of his employment.
Myself and Amaru are still in a legal dispute I have no relationship or friendship with him and I do not speak on his behalf or for him.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 15, 2020