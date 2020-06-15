Black Coffee called out for working with an alleged rapist

Black Coffee has found himself in hot water on Twitter when social media users called him a hypocrite.

This comes after the award winning DJ announced that he would be having a men's march against gender-based violence in Mzansi.

Although many thought it was a great idea, people like veteran actress and author Rosie Motene and celebrity publicist Bonnie Meslane called Black Coffee out for being a hypocrite.





After seeing his announcement of his planned march, which he has now deleted, Bonnie said that she had an issue with it because Black Coffee knew what fellow DJ and musician Amaru Da Costa allegedly did to her.





"I have so much to say about this...to you. I have reached out to you before. You know about Amaru and what he did to me. You never said a word. Maybe it wasn’t your place", she said.

I have so much to say about this.to you. I have reached out to you before. You know about Amaru and what he did to me. You never said a word. Maybe it wasn’t your place... but yeah... ☹️ https://t.co/u93WNP9qx1 — Bonnie (@sisboniswa) June 14, 2020

She then went on to alleged that she was abused and raped by Amaru while she worked at Soulistic Music.





"Nothing misleading about my tweets. I can thread the whole thing, I just don’t have the time. I stand by everything I have said. I quit my job at Soulistic and told Nathi why. He did nothing about it. Just like he said nothing when I reached out to him about the rape", she said.

Nothing misleading about my tweets. I can thread the whole thing, I just don’t have the time. I stand by everything I have said. I quit my job at Soulistic and told Nathi why. He did nothing about it. Just like he said nothing when I reached out to him about the rape. 💕 — Bonnie (@sisboniswa) June 14, 2020

Black Coffee responded to Bonnie saying "You stopped working at Soulistic in 2016 after you told me you were not happy with Amaru’s treatment towards you and Amaru stopped working for me in 2018.Then you both started working together again on your own despite all you had said to me about his behavior".

@sisboniswa You stopped working at Soulistic in 2016 after you told me you were not happy with Amaru’s treatment towards you and Amaru stopped working for me in 2018.Then you both started working together again on your own despite all you had said to me about his behavior. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 14, 2020

Bonnie said that although she understood what he was saying, his outrage over the "outrage on rapes of strangers doesn’t say much when the very people you know, you are silent about."

I think what I’m trying to say here, you had an opportunity to say something, you didn’t. Whether you stopped working with amaru or not, your outrage on rapes of strangers doesn’t say much when the very people you know, you are silent about. I did reach out to you. 💕 — Bonnie (@sisboniswa) June 14, 2020

Following their exchange on Twitter, actress Rosie Motene stepped in and asked Coffee what does he do when allegations of rape are levelled against someone he knows.





"It is great to take a stand and it is needed but the issue is much deeper than attending a march. As a man, when allegations of rape have surfaced against other men in your circle, what did you do? Let us start with your friend and colleague Amaru da Costa", tweeted Rosie.

It is great to take a stand and it is needed but the issue is much deeper than attending a march. As a man, when allegations of rape have surfaced against other men in your circle, what did you do? Let us start with your friend and colleague Amaru da Costa. https://t.co/r2KsQDbomm — Rosie Motene- Pan African feminist! 🏳️‍🌈 (@RosieMotene) June 14, 2020

The "Wish You Were Here" hitmaker later tweeted "Damned if you do, damned if you don’t."

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 14, 2020

Black Coffee penned a detailed response saying that he had no relationship with Amaru since their falling out in 2018.





See his thread below:

In 2016 @sisboniswa tendered her resignation from my company on the grounds that Amaru was constantly narcistic, emotionally abusive & difficult to work with.

In 2018 Amaru and I were embroiled in a legal dispute which resulted in the termination of his employment. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 15, 2020