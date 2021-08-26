Black Coffee clears the air on his 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini

Celebrated DJ and producer Black Coffee has cleared the air and revealed what ended his once iconic collaboration with musician Zakes Bantwini. The DJ also explained why he won't play Zakes' latest hit “Osama”.

“Osama” trended for days, after Zakes' live performance of the track, at Kunye last week, went viral. Many Twitter users applauded the musician for what some dubbed the “anthem of the year”. Some even went as far as saying that Zakes had revived afro-house.

Black Coffee was one of the people who praised the song, however, things took a left turn when his true feelings about the song surfaced later, when he revealed that though it was a hit – he was not going to play it or include it in his set as house lovers in Mzansi had called for him to do. The DJ said the Zakes and Kasango version was “nice” but he still preferred the original version of it. “It is nice but I won’t I still prefer the original,” tweeted the DJ.

It is nice but I won’t I still prefer the original. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 24, 2021 Podcast and Chill's Sol Phenduka took the DJ to task and asked why. Replying to Sol, Black Coffee maintained that Osama was fire, but it just wasn't his kind of vibe. “Yeah my musical reputation is based on what I like. It's always been like that and also not all songs I like belong on my sets, but last I said in my initial tweet ’Osama’ is a fire tune.”

Yeah my musical reputation is based on what I like,It's always been like that and also not all songs I like belong on my sets but last I said in my initial tweet Osama is a fire tune. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) August 25, 2021 Sol then proceeded to ask if Black Coffee and Zakes have a beef. “Is there any conflict between you and Zakes because ever since the Love, Light & Music and Juju era, which was a HUGE SUCCESS collaboratively, you two have never worked together. Are there any tensions?” tweeted Sol. Black Coffee responded saying: “No there's no conflict, we had our differences and both agreed not to have a working relationship any more.”