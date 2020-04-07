Black Coffee confirms there's no beef between him and DJ Maphorisa

Black Coffee has put to rest any rumours that there might be beef between him and DJ Maphorisa.

This come after Black Coffee sent DJ Maphorisa an appreciation tweet.

In the post, the "Drive" hitmaker let one half of the Scorpion Kings know he was loved and was representing the country well.





"Bhuti, Dj Maphorisa. Please know we love and appreciate you. If there was ever a time when you felt you were not appreciated, I’m here to tell you we love you and thank you for all you’ve done for all the artists you've worked with and the scene. We love you, Broski," Black Coffee wrote.

Bhuti @DjMaphorisa please know we love and appreciate you,if there was ever a time when you felt you were not appreciated I’m here to tell you We Love you and Thank you for all you’ve done for all the Artists you've worked with and the Scene.We love you Broski ❤️ — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 4, 2020

The beef rumours started when the "Lorch" producer asked who was currently running the music industry in SA to which Black Coffee at the time responded with a simple "no one" and a smiley face.





DJ Maphorisa also thought their relationship wasn't totally okay after that exchange.





"I thought I lost you grootman. I look up to you, I appreciate you hearing my pain. Love is the key and music is made to unite not divide. Let Sauta dance either way," he said.





Black Coffee assured Phori that he will always be there for him.





"Never my outie, I'm always here. God bless you and your hustle," he said.