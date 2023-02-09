Black Coffee dragged for joining MacG’s ‘Podcast and Chill’

It’s been a few weeks since Black Coffee announced on Twitter that he was ready to visit MacG’s infamous YouTube podcast, “Podcast and Chill”. The Grammy award-winning DJ and producer’s announcement was initially met with mixed feelings: some questioned why he’d choose MacG’s podcast after all the controversy it generates, while others felt it was the perfect platform for him to share his views.

On Wednesday, February 8, Black Coffee lived up to his promise as he visited the “Podcast and Chill” studio for an interview on the platform. “One of my best days ever,” tweeted podcast co-host Sol Phenduka. “After the birth of my daughter and my future wedding . Yes I’m shorter than Black Coffee but taller than Mark Williams , who isn’t short . ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m so happy.” One of my best days ever !!!!! After the birth of my daughter and my future wedding . Yes I’m shorter than Black Coffee but taller than Mark Williams , who isn’t short . ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m so happy . pic.twitter.com/fkgvgLM011 — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) February 8, 2023 But not everyone shared Phenduka’s enthusiasm.

“Black Coffee could have used any other Platform to tell his story,” tweeted @joy_zelda. “He has the resources to do it in his own socials but he went to that Podcast because he knows the audience and he knows the hosts will make sure to structure the interview to attack & discredit Enhle.” Black Coffee could have used any other Platform,to tell his story he has the resources to do it in his own socials but he went to that Podcast because he knows the audience and he knows the hosts will make sure to structure the interview to attack & discredit Enhle pic.twitter.com/j6oHGg3acg — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) February 8, 2023 “I have a feeling that this episode might be all about attack Mbali, since MacG is a real fan of Black coffee,” another user commented.

I have a feeling that this episode might be all about attack Mbali, since MacG is a real fan of Black coffee — KAY_Jnr (@kay_jnr3) February 9, 2023 The ever controversial Twitter troll Chris Excel weighed in in support of Black Coffee. “On behalf of everyone. We believe everything Black Coffee is gonna say about Mbali on podcast and Chill. And we stand with him.” On behalf of everyone



We believe everything Black Coffee is gonna say about Mbali on podcast and Chill



And we stand with him. — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) February 8, 2023 @twarsa26 also added, “Women will slander black coffee n stand wit enhle mbali without any proof of what happened or stand with any person who claims to be raped/abused with no questions asked, forgetting that they may give birth to a boy child who might fall a victim to the same shxt they overlook.” Women will slander black coffee n stand wit enhle mbali without any proof of what happened or stand with any person who claims to be raped/abused with no questions asked, forgetting that they may give birth to a boy child who might fall a victim to the same shxt they overlook — TWAR_SA® (@TwaRSA26) February 9, 2023 This interview comes after the “Drive” hitmaker had shared on Twitter just over a month ago that he was not okay due to his ongoing public feud with ex-wife Enhle Mbali.

