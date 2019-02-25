Trevor Noah and Black Coffee. Picture: Twitter

The 91st Academy Awards ceremony was packed with memorable moments that sent Twitter into overdrive. From Rami Malek's tumble to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's "Shallow" performance. But it was homegrown comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah that managed to excite Black Twitter, not once but twice in a matter of hours.

First, he made an "inside" joke while presenting the Best Picture award nominees when her spoke Xhosa and then gave the incorrect translation of what he actually said, and then local muso Black Coffee shared a snap of himself and his homeboy Trev at the Vanity Fair Oscar's after party.

Taking to Twitter, Black Coffee wrote: "Amazing party......Great seeing homie @Trevornoah (sic)"

While it's unclear if the "Drive" hitmaker performed at the party, fans appreciated having two of "Africa's finest" in one pic.

Africa's finest — Sipho_ Madyo (@SiphoMadyo) February 25, 2019

See more reactions below.

South Africa be proud! Some of our greatest exports! — NewJack87 (@PhumiNewJack) February 25, 2019

Legendary picture. — MaMchunu (@MendyMchunu) February 25, 2019