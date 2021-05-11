Black Coffee lashes out at Enhle Mbali, calling her a liar

Internationally renowned South African DJ, Black Coffee, has lashed out at his estranged wife, Enhle Mbali, following claims she made on social media this week.

Enhle took to social media after her application for a protection order against Black Coffee was set aside.

This comes after the actress detailed how she was allegedly abused by the DJ.

Black Coffee has denied assaulting Enhle.

Following the court’s decision to set aside her application, Enhle released a video on social media in which she said she would not be protecting the father of her two sons anymore.

In the four-and-a-half-minute-long video posted by Enhle on her Instagram page, she said that she had been “harassed” and “intimidated” for the longest time, and did not feel safe due to not being granted a protection order.

The emotional “Rockville” actress went on to give a detailed explanation of her abuse.

“This man lied in the court of law. He said he went under my arm, as tall as he is, when he knows very well he hit me.

“He struck my hand twice and pushed me into our marital property.

“I don’t feel safe as he is also psychologically messing with my children, which is why I have to stand up and fight for myself,” said Mbali, a minute into her video.

She said that this was the last time she would be silenced and vowed to hold a press conference to open up more about her abuse.

“To the media, I will be doing a press conference and in that conference I will bring evidence, text messages, absolutely everything that was lied about,” she said.

Following her video, Enhle updated her fans on Instagram, saying that the electricity in her home was turned off, eluding to Black Coffee cutting it.

“We gonna shame the devil and enjoy the darkness. Me and my boys,” she said in one Instastory.

In another, she said she was reading a script and doing homework by candlelight.

Following this, Black Coffee took to Twitter where he called Enhle a liar.

“Stop lying!!! The lies are too much. I won’t be quiet anymore. The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because (of) your lifestyle”, he said in one tweet.

Stop lying!!!

The lies are too much.

I won’t be quiet anymore.

The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because your lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/jRmxwxAygm — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 11, 2021

In another tweet, the DJ said that he took care of household expenses.

“I’ve been taking care of all the household expenses. I take care of all the kids and their school needs.

“On top of the all this, from November I’ve been paying 65K towards you and the kids. After our separation, I got you a fully paid car in your name,” he said.

I’ve been taking care of all the household expenses.

I take care of all the kids and their school needs.On top of the all this from November I’ve been paying 65K towards you and the kids.

After our separation I got you a fully paid car in your name. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 11, 2021

“From March I have been sending you electricity statements which you are aware of.

“Yesterday they cut the lights and you’re here once again creating another narrative that it was because of me.

“Take care of your bills,” he said in another tweet.

From March I have been sending you electricity statements which you are aware of.

Yesterday they cut the lights and you’re here once again creating another narrative that it was because of me.Take care of your bills. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 11, 2021

Black Coffee said that he settled the electricity bill following Enhle’s videos.

“It brought me so much pain to watch your videos making fun of this situation with the kids, they honestly don’t deserve this.

“I have now settled the electricity bill this time just for the sake of the kids.

“Moving forward, pay your electricity bill, the kids shouldn’t go through this.”

It brought me so much pain to watch your videos making fun of this situation with the kids,they honestly don’t deserve this.I have now settled the electricity bill this time just for the sake of the kids.Moving forward pay your electricity bill,the kids shouldn’t go through this. — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 11, 2021

Since announcing their separation in 2019, the couple have had a messy divorce which has played out in the public eye.

From allegations of abuse and millions of rand at stake, fans have had a front-row seat to the drama.